ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after 17-year-old shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a 17-year-old. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in Mid-City in the 600 block of South Gayosa Street around 7 p.m. Officers say another person was hurt by glass shrapnel and not by gunfire...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Behrman area shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead in the Behrman area Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 8:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. There, a wounded man was declared dead. Police did not immediately release more information. Cumulative murders...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL

16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NOLA.com

72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say

State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

NOPD seeks suspect in burglary of Freret Street business

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sept. 2, in the 4900 block of Freret Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the man pictured above entered a business and attempted to grab a cash...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy