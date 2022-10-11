Read full article on original website
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 New Orleans shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 17-year-old shot in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a 17-year-old. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in Mid-City in the 600 block of South Gayosa Street around 7 p.m. Officers say another person was hurt by glass shrapnel and not by gunfire...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Behrman area shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in the Behrman area Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 8:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. There, a wounded man was declared dead. Police did not immediately release more information. Cumulative murders...
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to give an update on the shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Saturday (Oct. 8).
brproud.com
APSO investigating after one person shot to death late Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10. Deputies found one person had been killed on Opelousas St. and Lessard St. APSO said “a male suspect was taken into custody.”. The investigation...
WWL-TV
Violent crime down in October, NOPD Chief says new patrols are working
NEW ORLEANS — Violent crime has decreased over the last two weeks, according to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson. Ferguson admitted that it's only a small sample size, but says the numbers could show that the increased police presence on the streets is making a difference. According the Ferguson, there...
EXCLUSIVE: Orleans Parish Sheriff Hutson says jail in desperate need of upgrades, staffing increase
"I had to make some changes last month because we had to remove supervisors who weren't doing their jobs and promote folks who were ready to make those changes that i came in to make."
16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
Ferguson says New Orleans has reached ‘pivotal moment’ in crime trends
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department will hold a press conference to highlight the recent arrests they have made. Watch the press conference here.
NOLA.com
72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say
State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
NOPD on scene of Algiers homicide, Wednesday night
Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
WDSU
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
wbrz.com
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
brproud.com
Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
uptownmessenger.com
NOPD seeks suspect in burglary of Freret Street business
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sept. 2, in the 4900 block of Freret Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the man pictured above entered a business and attempted to grab a cash...
