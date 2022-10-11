Rutland, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rutland.
The Burr and Burton Academy soccer team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
Burr and Burton Academy
Rutland High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Burr and Burton Academy soccer team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Burr and Burton Academy
Rutland High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
