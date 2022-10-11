Effective: 2022-10-11 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO