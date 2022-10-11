ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Norton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Norwood High School soccer team will have a game with Norton High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Norwood High School
Norton High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

msonewsports.com

Wednesday, Oct. 12th – Beverly Bridge Hearing Leaves Residents Frustrated – Peabody Water Filtration Plant Opens – News Notes – Sports – Photos

Weather – National Weather Service – A strong cold front moves into our region late Thu into Fri. This will bring widespread 1-2″ of rain with localized higher amounts & gusty winds. The heavy rain may lead to pockets of urban street flooding. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Today some sunshine temps near 70.
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Female Brockton High football player makes history for storied Massachusetts program

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton High School senior McKenzie Quinn has become a trailblazer for one of the most storied high school football programs in Massachusetts. Quinn, a wide receiver, is Brockton High School's first female varsity player and on Friday, she became the first female to score a touchdown for the Boxers, who fielded their first varsity football team in 1897.
BROCKTON, MA
Norwood, MA
Norton, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Norwood, MA
Massachusetts Education
Norwood, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
Caught in Southie

Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
High school soccer game info

