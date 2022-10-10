Working smoke detectors are again credited with saving people and limiting property damage from an apartment fire. College Station firefighters responded Saturday just before 2:30 in the morning to The Dominik apartments for what turned out to be a kitchen fire. Two people who live there were able to get out. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. One dog died. Firefighters kept fire damage to the one apartment in the ten unit building.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO