ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paininthepass.info

Fatal Crash On Highway 138 In Phelan Wednesday Afternoon

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was killed and another was airlifted in a traffic collision on Highway 138 near Hwy 2 in Phelan Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 12:49pm on Wednesday October 12, 2022. The vehicles involved in the possible head on collision were a blue Dodge Charger or Challenger and a sliver Kia which is possibly a mini van with major damage to both vehicles. The crash location was on Hwy 138 at Oil Well Road in Phelan.
PHELAN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
z1077fm.com

High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Bernardino County, CA
Traffic
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Bear Valley, CA
Hesperia, CA
Traffic
City
Hesperia, CA
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
COACHELLA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana

A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
sbcfire.org

Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building

This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Roadwork#Oak Hill#Interstate 15#Construction Maintenance#Traffic Lane
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect driving stolen vehicle is arrested after pursuit in Fontana

A suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in northern Fontana on Oct. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:53 a.m., an officer located a stolen Hyundai Tucson on Cherry Avenue, near the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect, Alex Barron, 38, immediately fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense

The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
NEWMAN, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
vvng.com

21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy