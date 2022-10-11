Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
Fatal Crash On Highway 138 In Phelan Wednesday Afternoon
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was killed and another was airlifted in a traffic collision on Highway 138 near Hwy 2 in Phelan Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 12:49pm on Wednesday October 12, 2022. The vehicles involved in the possible head on collision were a blue Dodge Charger or Challenger and a sliver Kia which is possibly a mini van with major damage to both vehicles. The crash location was on Hwy 138 at Oil Well Road in Phelan.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
High Desert Sheriff’s Stations Receive Grant for Traffic Enforcement
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a grant from the State of California to increase patrols related to traffic safety, and the High Desert’s Sheriff’s stations will see a good share of that funding. The Sheriff’s Twentynine Palms Station was allocated more than $26,000 and the Yucca Valley station was allocated more than $24,000.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Man Hit By Car Doing Donuts During Illegal Street Takeover
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Video shows a man getting nailed by a car during an illegal street takeovers in Orange County California. The collision left the man visibly stunned, though he was gone by the time the the po-po arrived on scene to break up the takeover. KTLA-TV...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
Fontana Herald News
Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana
A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
sbcfire.org
Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building
This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
Motorcycle Pursuit from Los Angeles County to Fontana Ends in Crash
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist crashed in the city of Fontana ending a high-speed pursuit that began in Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Oct. 10, around 2:45 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle for high speeds eastbound on the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rialto (Rialto, CA)
The Rialto Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 1600 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect driving stolen vehicle is arrested after pursuit in Fontana
A suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in northern Fontana on Oct. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:53 a.m., an officer located a stolen Hyundai Tucson on Cherry Avenue, near the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect, Alex Barron, 38, immediately fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense
The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
California woman, 80, mauled to death by 2 dogs, deputies say
BALDY MESA, Calif. — San Bernardino authorities are investigating after an 80-year-old California woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs Friday. According to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the victim has been identified as Soon Han, The Sacramento Bee reported.
vvng.com
21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
Chance of light rain, thunderstorms continues in SoCal Thursday
A chance of light rain and thunderstorms continues in Southern California Thursday amid cooler temperatures.
