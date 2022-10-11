PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was killed and another was airlifted in a traffic collision on Highway 138 near Hwy 2 in Phelan Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 12:49pm on Wednesday October 12, 2022. The vehicles involved in the possible head on collision were a blue Dodge Charger or Challenger and a sliver Kia which is possibly a mini van with major damage to both vehicles. The crash location was on Hwy 138 at Oil Well Road in Phelan.

