Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Islam Makhachev not scared of Charles Oliveira's jiu-jitsu: 'I'm going to knock him down and try to finish him'
Islam Makhachev is confident wherever the fight goes against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) meets Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. In Oliveira, Makhachev faces the promotion’s all-time leader in submission wins and...
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
MMAmania.com
Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’
UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
Daniel Cormier: Julianna Peña's work 'hasn't warranted an immediate rematch' vs. Amanda Nunes
Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Julianna Pena deserves a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes right away. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset win to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes last December at UFC 269. In that fight, Peña was able to weather Nunes’ early storm and then broke her by submitting her in Round 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
bodyslam.net
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich set for UFC Orlando co-main event
A heavyweight clash is set for the co-main event for the UFC’s return to Orlando. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) and Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The bout was first reported...
bodyslam.net
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux set for UFC 282
A light heavyweight clash is set to go down at UFC 282. Alexander Gustafsson is set to fight Ovince Saint Preux (26-16) in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks Gustafsson’s first PPV event appearance since UFC 232 in December 2018, though it is not yet known if his bout with Saint Preux will take place on the main card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli vs Butcher And The Blade Set, More For AEW Rampage
Rampage is set to be a stacked affair this Friday. Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s Rampage as we will see multiple important matches. First, we will have Isiah Kennedy going one on one with Ethan Page and if Isiah wins, Private Party’s contracts will be free. If Page wins however, Matt Hardy will join The Firm. Also booked for the show, Butcher and The Blade will take on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.
Aspen Ladd's debut vs. former Bellator champ set for 2022 PFL Championships
Aspen Ladd will make her PFL debut against a former Bellator champion next month. Ladd (9-3) is slated to meet Julia Budd (16-4) in a women’s featherweight matchup at the 2022 PFL Championships event on Nov. 25 at Hulu Theater in New York City. The main card airs on pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Jose Uzcategui Calls Out David Benavidez: "I'm The Opponent That David Needs"
Following a one-sided beating against Andre Dirrell, Jose Uzcategui announced his presence to the rest of the super middleweight division. Though he believed that his IBF world title reign had only just begun, Caleb Plant had other ideas. On January 13th, 2019, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Plant...
bodyslam.net
Shawn Spears Returns On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage Match Set
AEW Dynamite was held in Toronto, Canada this week. During the show, Prince Nana and The Embassy would look to take out War Joe, but FTR would even the odds once again. FTR called for a match with The Embassy on Rampage this Friday. Dax mentioned a partner related to 10. Shawn Spears would come out next, from the babyface tunnel. Spears will partner with FTR to take on The Embassy on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Full Results – 10/12/22 – ROH World Title Match And More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from Toronto, Canada for the promotions Canadian debut. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will battle in the main event for the Ring Of Honor world championship. You can read the live results for the event below. -Renee Paquette out to a big pop. The crowd...
Comments / 0