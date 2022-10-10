Rampage is set to be a stacked affair this Friday. Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s Rampage as we will see multiple important matches. First, we will have Isiah Kennedy going one on one with Ethan Page and if Isiah wins, Private Party’s contracts will be free. If Page wins however, Matt Hardy will join The Firm. Also booked for the show, Butcher and The Blade will take on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

