ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280

Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo

Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’

UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gutierrez
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Benson Henderson
Person
B.j. Penn
Person
Israel Adesanya
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
MMAmania.com

Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
UFC
bodyslam.net

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich set for UFC Orlando co-main event

A heavyweight clash is set for the co-main event for the UFC’s return to Orlando. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) and Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The bout was first reported...
ORLANDO, FL
bodyslam.net

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux set for UFC 282

A light heavyweight clash is set to go down at UFC 282. Alexander Gustafsson is set to fight Ovince Saint Preux (26-16) in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks Gustafsson’s first PPV event appearance since UFC 232 in December 2018, though it is not yet known if his bout with Saint Preux will take place on the main card.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Bouts#Combat#Mma#Ufc 67#Ufc 112#The Ufc Hall Of Fame#Batgerel
bodyslam.net

Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli vs Butcher And The Blade Set, More For AEW Rampage

Rampage is set to be a stacked affair this Friday. Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s Rampage as we will see multiple important matches. First, we will have Isiah Kennedy going one on one with Ethan Page and if Isiah wins, Private Party’s contracts will be free. If Page wins however, Matt Hardy will join The Firm. Also booked for the show, Butcher and The Blade will take on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.
WWE
bodyslam.net

Shawn Spears Returns On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage Match Set

AEW Dynamite was held in Toronto, Canada this week. During the show, Prince Nana and The Embassy would look to take out War Joe, but FTR would even the odds once again. FTR called for a match with The Embassy on Rampage this Friday. Dax mentioned a partner related to 10. Shawn Spears would come out next, from the babyface tunnel. Spears will partner with FTR to take on The Embassy on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bodyslam.net

AEW Dynamite Full Results – 10/12/22 – ROH World Title Match And More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from Toronto, Canada for the promotions Canadian debut. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will battle in the main event for the Ring Of Honor world championship. You can read the live results for the event below. -Renee Paquette out to a big pop. The crowd...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy