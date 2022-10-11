ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Construction begins on the new football field at Southeast High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "Honestly, when coach first told us, I was pretty upset just because it's my senior year," said Southeast High football player Tayten Edenfield. Edenfield is talking about when he found out the football field was ruined and unusable for the season, forcing him to spend his senior year practicing at the baseball field, and having to play home games away from home.
WICHITA, KS
KTLO

West Plains falls to Branson in 15-inning district semifinal game

Two area softball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament Wednesday at Glendale High School in Springfield. The game needed 15 innings to decide a winner, but in the end, West Plains fell to Branson 8-7. The Lady Pirates will advance to the championship game on Friday against top-seeded Camdenton.
WEST PLAINS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Community Policy