KAKE TV
Construction begins on the new football field at Southeast High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "Honestly, when coach first told us, I was pretty upset just because it's my senior year," said Southeast High football player Tayten Edenfield. Edenfield is talking about when he found out the football field was ruined and unusable for the season, forcing him to spend his senior year practicing at the baseball field, and having to play home games away from home.
KCTV 5
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is mourning the loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English. English passed away Tuesday from a stroke at the age of 72. Rick Zych, the boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, said it will be tough not seeing...
KTLO
West Plains falls to Branson in 15-inning district semifinal game
Two area softball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament Wednesday at Glendale High School in Springfield. The game needed 15 innings to decide a winner, but in the end, West Plains fell to Branson 8-7. The Lady Pirates will advance to the championship game on Friday against top-seeded Camdenton.
SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school volleyball rankings (Oct. 10)
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts NOTE: Records have been adjusted to reflect the Arkansas Activities Association’s new rule in which pool-play matches in tournament do not count toward the team’s overall record. 1. Fayetteville (20-2)Previous Rank: No. 1 Last week: def. ...
🏐 Hutch High: Volleyball drops pair at Maize South dual
MAIZE, Kan.—The Hutch High Volleyball team had their eight game winning streak snapped as they lost a pair of matches to both Newton High and host Maize South Tuesday at Maize South High School. Hutch high dropped the match vs Newton 23-25, 25-14, 22-25 in close sets. No. 1...
Boys soccer: District pairings and results for Blue Water Area teams
There is no tomorrow. Unless, of course, you come out with a victory. The 2022 MHSAA boys soccer district tournaments are underway. All teams qualified, regardless of regular-season record. Here...
