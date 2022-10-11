Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
click orlando
FEMA warns of fraud after residents’ identities were used to claim benefits
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile registration intake center has been traveling around Seminole County since Hurricane Ian struck, offering an easy way to apply for aid. But officials say some residents are getting an unexpected notification. “When the guy was filling out the application, he found out...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
How having flood insurance hurt one Central Florida man impacted by Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man whose home is flooded like so many following Hurricane Ian has learned that having flood insurance is actually hurting his family in the short term. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Don Fox’s home is right off the shores...
WESH
'I got to move on': Orange County residents skeptical of county's plans for flood prevention
ORLOVISTA, Fla. — People in Orlo Vista say this is the second time in five years that their homes flooded during a major storm. “This is just too much. That's all I can say, it's too much,” Kathy Foster said. The Foster family is packing up and moving...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
click orlando
Projects underway to repair eroded Flagler Beach coastline in wake of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation began work Wednesday to replenish critical segments of Flagler County shoreline that were eroded by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation A1A Coquina Project will install large coquina rocks in areas of need to match pre-storm conditions and help...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
click orlando
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
daytonatimes.com
Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue in Volusia County
Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings.
WESH
Homes in Volusia County's Stone Island still filled with water
DELTONA, Fla. — Your street may be dry now, and your rain gear tucked away. Or, maybe it's not. Those who live in Stone Island in Volusia County are trekking through flood water every day to get back to their homes—the ones who still have homes to go back to, that is.
How to get federal disaster assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $210 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 128,000 individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA is opening more Disaster Recovery Centers and going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities. Locally, residents in Flagler, Putnam...
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
click orlando
Spanish speakers in Osceola County 911 dispatch center save lives
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he has fulfilled his promise to have bilingual Spanish speakers answer the phones in his 911 dispatch center. He’s now hired two of them full time to serve his Spanish-only citizens in a growing county where the majority of citizens are Hispanic.
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
Bay News 9
Sanford residents asked to conserve water due to sewer backups
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford said their wastewater collection system is maxed out. They’re asking residents to limit water usage after several sewer backups. City officials said they’re continually pumping water out of the sewer system and are asking people to limit water use to only the essentials. Officials explained it would help ease pressure on lift stations and the wastewater treatment plants.
wmfe.org
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties
FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida. The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million...
mynews13.com
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
