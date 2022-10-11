ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue in Volusia County

Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Spanish speakers in Osceola County 911 dispatch center save lives

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he has fulfilled his promise to have bilingual Spanish speakers answer the phones in his 911 dispatch center. He’s now hired two of them full time to serve his Spanish-only citizens in a growing county where the majority of citizens are Hispanic.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Sanford residents asked to conserve water due to sewer backups

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford said their wastewater collection system is maxed out. They’re asking residents to limit water usage after several sewer backups. City officials said they’re continually pumping water out of the sewer system and are asking people to limit water use to only the essentials. Officials explained it would help ease pressure on lift stations and the wastewater treatment plants.
SANFORD, FL

