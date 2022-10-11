Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, now faces multiple drug charges. Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled over the car on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick, and identified the driver as Jonas. Police in New York and Vermont have yet to confirm the nature of those initial charges with NEWS10.
mychamplainvalley.com
Person of interest in NH murders arrested in Vermont
South Burlington, VT- A homeless fugitive from Utah, and person of interest in an unsolved New Hampshire homicide, was arrested Wednesday in South Burlington. Detectives from the Concord Police Department, who are investigating the April slaying of a Concord couple, told police 26-year-old Logan Clegg had been seen on Williston Road. Clegg is wanted in Utah in a felony possession of stolen property case, for which he is on probation.
mychamplainvalley.com
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
mychamplainvalley.com
Victim’s parents testify that Aita Gurung drank heavily before murder
Burlington, VT — On the third day of Aita Gurung’s murder trial, jurors heard from the parents of the victim, Yogeswari Khadka,. Thulsa and Khadka Rimal testified on Tuesday and were questioned about Gurung’s demeanor while living in Vermont. They say he wasn’t as happy as he was before the family immigrated to the U.S. in 2015.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Filipino-American Community presents a taste of the Philippines
South Hero, VT — On Saturday, the Filipino-American Community in Vermont group hosted a food festival where people could indulge in many traditional dishes from the Philippines. Leeza Abao Robenstein, the President of the FACV group says this is the second event of this type that they have hosted....
mychamplainvalley.com
Weather: Nice today; very windy, rainy Thursday
Our pleasant stretch of weather will likely end late tonight as a warm front arrives first followed by a robust cold front. Heavy rain and strong winds are likely Thursday afternoon through Friday morning with much drier weather arriving by Saturday. Temperatures are very mild this morning with readings in...
