Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
Justin Gaethje still on the hunt for gold ahead of return to the octagon next year: “My goal is to be the world champion”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has revealed when he will return next. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira in May. Prior to the fight itself, the Brazilian missed weight, meaning the title was only on the line for Gaethje. Unfortunately, he was submitted in round one, ending his title chances.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’
UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
Islam Makhachev says Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous: “Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first”
Islam Makhachev is saying Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous. Michael Chandler, 36, has one thing on his mind and that is getting another shot at the UFC lightweight belt. However, first, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) will battle it out with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) on...
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
bodyslam.net
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich set for UFC Orlando co-main event
A heavyweight clash is set for the co-main event for the UFC’s return to Orlando. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) and Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The bout was first reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bodyslam.net
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux set for UFC 282
A light heavyweight clash is set to go down at UFC 282. Alexander Gustafsson is set to fight Ovince Saint Preux (26-16) in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks Gustafsson’s first PPV event appearance since UFC 232 in December 2018, though it is not yet known if his bout with Saint Preux will take place on the main card.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Full Results – 10/12/22 – ROH World Title Match And More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from Toronto, Canada for the promotions Canadian debut. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will battle in the main event for the Ring Of Honor world championship. You can read the live results for the event below. -Renee Paquette out to a big pop. The crowd...
bodyslam.net
Interim Women’s World Title Match Made Official For Next Week’s Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend her Interim World Title on next week’s Dynamite. During the main event of AEW Dynamite, it was announced by Excalibur that Hikaru Shida would meet Toni Storm next week on AEW Dynamite with the Women’s Interim World Title on the line. Shida earned the win in a tag team match with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark Elevation
AEW taped the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 12 ahead of AEW Dynamite. You can read the full spoilers for the event below. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackman. Athena defeated Jody Threat. The Butcher &...
ewrestlingnews.com
UFC’s Nate Diaz Appears To Tease Joining WWE
UFC fighter Nate Diaz could join the likes of Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and others into the world of professional wrestling. On Instagram, Diaz shared a photo with WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon & WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H. He captioned the photo with,
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli vs Butcher And The Blade Set, More For AEW Rampage
Rampage is set to be a stacked affair this Friday. Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s Rampage as we will see multiple important matches. First, we will have Isiah Kennedy going one on one with Ethan Page and if Isiah wins, Private Party’s contracts will be free. If Page wins however, Matt Hardy will join The Firm. Also booked for the show, Butcher and The Blade will take on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.
bodyslam.net
Shawn Spears Returns On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage Match Set
AEW Dynamite was held in Toronto, Canada this week. During the show, Prince Nana and The Embassy would look to take out War Joe, but FTR would even the odds once again. FTR called for a match with The Embassy on Rampage this Friday. Dax mentioned a partner related to 10. Shawn Spears would come out next, from the babyface tunnel. Spears will partner with FTR to take on The Embassy on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
NWA Powerrr Results (10/11)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on October 11 on FITE TV. Full results for the event can be found below. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. In an interview, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide shoots down...
Comments / 0