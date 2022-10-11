ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions

The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NBC Sports

Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder

The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns. So...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Enormous Praise For 1 Browns Player

With the New England Patriots set to face the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Bill Belichick has revealed his thoughts on tight end David Njoku. Belichick said Njoku is probably the best tight end to suit up for the Browns since the great Ozzie Newsome. "After Ozzie, probably the best tight...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News

Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Players Reveal What Makes Bill Belichick Great Coach

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has been a successful coach in the NFL for over two decades. Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions not only marked Belichick’s 400th with the New England Patriots, it also marked his 323rd win, which puts him one behind George Halas to tie for second place for all-time wins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#England#Buccaneers#American Football#Gilette Stadium#Women S College Lacrosse#The New York Giants
Yardbarker

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku is on track to have his best season as a pro, he’s tallied 250 receiving yards in just the last three games. On the season, Njoku has caught 24 passes for 289 yards. The Browns' tight end has heated up as of late and is looking like the guy Cleveland knew he could be, which is why they signed him to a lucrative deal.
NFL
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy