Public Safety

iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mayor and 17 Others Butchered in Town Hall Massacre in Mexico

The mayor of a small town in Mexico was shot dead along with 17 others Wednesday after gunmen stormed into a town hall and opened fire. The massacre in San Miguel Totolapan has been blamed on the Los Tequileros gang, which reportedly has ties to a powerful cartel. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and called for justice for the victims. Disturbing images circulating on social media showed bloodied bodies lying on the ground in the wake of the attack, which also left council workers and police officers dead. Mayor Almeda’s father, who was also once the mayor, was also killed in his home before the massacre at the town hall began.Read it at BBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mexico seeks extradition of El Chapo’s godson in connection with journalist’s murder

Mexico has urged the US Department of Justice to extradite the alleged mastermind of the assassination of award-winning journalist Javier Valdez-Cárdenas after it was reported that he could be released from an American prison.Dámaso Lopez-Serrano, 34, who is El Chapo’s godson and better known as El Mini Lic, surrendered to the US authorities in August 2017 amid the family’s war with El Chapo’s sons. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to drug conspiracy charges.In a court hearing on Friday, US District Judge Dana Sabraw sentenced him to a prison time of little more than five years, a term equal to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1

The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
The Hill

DEA seizes 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in Bronx raid

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) last weekend seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, more than 20 pounds of fentanyl in white and blue powder form and multiple weapons from a Bronx apartment in New York City. The seizure is a significant drug bust, preventing more than 850,000 deadly doses of fentanyl and fentanyl pills from reaching New…
BRONX, NY

