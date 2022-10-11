Read full article on original website
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos
An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
El Chapo's nephew gunned down in town square as revelers celebrated Mexico's Independence Day on Thursday
A nephew of the notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was gunned down at an outdoor event where residents were celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day. Edel Guzmán, 36, was shot early Thursday morning at the main square in the Chihuahua municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo.
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Mayor and 17 Others Butchered in Town Hall Massacre in Mexico
The mayor of a small town in Mexico was shot dead along with 17 others Wednesday after gunmen stormed into a town hall and opened fire. The massacre in San Miguel Totolapan has been blamed on the Los Tequileros gang, which reportedly has ties to a powerful cartel. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and called for justice for the victims. Disturbing images circulating on social media showed bloodied bodies lying on the ground in the wake of the attack, which also left council workers and police officers dead. Mayor Almeda’s father, who was also once the mayor, was also killed in his home before the massacre at the town hall began.Read it at BBC
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
Mexico Just Arrested an Army General in Connection With the Murder and Disappearance of 43 Students
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested three members of the army, including a general, for their alleged participation in one of the most emblematic tragedies of the country’s drug wars — the disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The arrests seemed to confirm what many have...
Washington Examiner
FBI: Illegal immigrant killed by Border Patrol spent 11 years in US prison for violent assault
A man fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent while in custody at a facility in El Paso, Texas, had escaped his cell and lunged at police with a weapon before he was killed, according to federal investigators. Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died Tuesday after being shot twice by a...
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
6 police officers shot dead amid cartel turf war in northern Mexico: "Cowardly attack"
Gunmen on Wednesday killed six police officers in a northern Mexican state where rival cartels are fighting over drug trafficking routes, authorities said. Five of the officers were shot dead while training at a sports center in Calera de Victor Rosales, the Zacatecas state government said. Two more law enforcement...
Mexico seeks extradition of El Chapo’s godson in connection with journalist’s murder
Mexico has urged the US Department of Justice to extradite the alleged mastermind of the assassination of award-winning journalist Javier Valdez-Cárdenas after it was reported that he could be released from an American prison.Dámaso Lopez-Serrano, 34, who is El Chapo’s godson and better known as El Mini Lic, surrendered to the US authorities in August 2017 amid the family’s war with El Chapo’s sons. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to drug conspiracy charges.In a court hearing on Friday, US District Judge Dana Sabraw sentenced him to a prison time of little more than five years, a term equal to...
Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1
The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
72-year-old Texas woman scammed out of $75,000
A Texas woman is warning people about the dangers of scam artists after crooks tricked her out of $75,000.
Over 4 million ‘deadly dosages’ of fentanyl seized in DEA raids throughout northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- An enforcement operation led by federal prosecutors and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led to the seizure of enough fentanyl to provide 4,766,788 deadly dosages in northern Ohio. The operation lasted nearly four months as part of the nationwide initiative, “One Pill Can Kill,” the agencies announced on...
Mexican priest known as "Father Pistolas" suspended after he advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels
Mexico's Roman Catholic Church has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels. Better known as "Father Pistolas," Rev. Alfredo Gallegos is a priest in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan who has himself sometimes carried a weapon. A circular from the...
DEA seizes 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in Bronx raid
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) last weekend seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, more than 20 pounds of fentanyl in white and blue powder form and multiple weapons from a Bronx apartment in New York City. The seizure is a significant drug bust, preventing more than 850,000 deadly doses of fentanyl and fentanyl pills from reaching New…
