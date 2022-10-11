The mayor of a small town in Mexico was shot dead along with 17 others Wednesday after gunmen stormed into a town hall and opened fire. The massacre in San Miguel Totolapan has been blamed on the Los Tequileros gang, which reportedly has ties to a powerful cartel. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and called for justice for the victims. Disturbing images circulating on social media showed bloodied bodies lying on the ground in the wake of the attack, which also left council workers and police officers dead. Mayor Almeda’s father, who was also once the mayor, was also killed in his home before the massacre at the town hall began.Read it at BBC

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO