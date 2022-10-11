Read full article on original website
Penn State changes game preparation during Bye Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Michigan week for Penn State and they’ve been given an extra week thanks to the bye to prepare for the No. 5 Wolverines, but the week off has not been kind to the Nittany Lions under James Franklin. Penn State is...
Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
Multiple Cumberland County Prison officers injured during inmate assault
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people were injured during an alleged assault in the Cumberland County Prison. According to Middlesex Township Police, inmate Corey A. Bennett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. Police say Bennett allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate...
Carlisle Events donates to Ukraine relief efforts
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle events donated to the Carlisle Salvation Army on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The organization handed over a check for $10,000. The money will go to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts for Ukraine. Members of the Carlisle Area Lions Club joined the Salvation army, staffing...
