ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Penn State changes game preparation during Bye Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Michigan week for Penn State and they’ve been given an extra week thanks to the bye to prepare for the No. 5 Wolverines, but the week off has not been kind to the Nittany Lions under James Franklin. Penn State is...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Penn, PA
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
abc27.com

Carlisle Events donates to Ukraine relief efforts

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle events donated to the Carlisle Salvation Army on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The organization handed over a check for $10,000. The money will go to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts for Ukraine. Members of the Carlisle Area Lions Club joined the Salvation army, staffing...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy