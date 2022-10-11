Read full article on original website
WATCH: Trump gets one-finger salute at Ohio rally
Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
Washington Examiner
JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
Jan 6 hearing updates: panel to examine Trump’s ‘state of mind’ as attack unfolded – live
Capitol attack committee to convene for latest and possibly final public session – follow the latest
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons, says senior EU official
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow today that its forces would be ‘annihilated’ by the west’s military response
Six takeaways from Monday’s Ohio U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday’s U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance offered voters plenty of fodder as they consider whom to support in the Nov. 8 election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. The event gave the candidates a chance to hammer on the major themes...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects East Cleveland mayor’s attempt to block recall election
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King’s attempt to stop a recall election Nov. 8. King and the city’s law director, Willa Hemmons, had sought to stop the election, citing the fact that a filing with the petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections exceeded the limit of 200 words. King and Hemmons said the board should have decertified the recall petition.
Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
Ironton Tribune
DeWine says judicial philosophy at heart of Ohio Supreme Court race
Justice visited opening of Lawrence County GOP headquarters. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine is wrapping up his first term on the high bench and, in seeking re-election, the Republican candidate said judicial philosophy is the key issue in the race. DeWine was in Ironton on Thursday, visiting the opening...
Ohio Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance trade barbs during 1st debate
The Senate race in Ohio is being closely watched, as Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance — nearly even in the polls — vie to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R). During their first debate Monday night, Ryan and...
KAAL-TV
Witness contradicts theory against Trump dossier analyst
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned a think tank analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him, jurors heard Wednesday.
Election 2022: Ohio Supreme Court says Democrat can challenge GOP Rep. Jay Edwards
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, will face an opponent on the November ballot after the Ohio Supreme Court overruled a decision by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The court said Tuesday that Democrat Tanya Conrath shall be on the ballot for the 94th House district. Voting by absentee ballot...
Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024
Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland. […]
KAAL-TV
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
KAAL-TV
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the higher cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40...
Inflation maintains grip on US with new jump in September
Inflation kept its hold on the US economy in September, jumping more than expected according to government data Thursday that adds to the headwinds facing President Joe Biden's Democrats shortly before midterm elections. But the data Thursday showed the Fed's actions thus far have come nowhere near realizing the goal of two percent inflation over the long run.
