CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King’s attempt to stop a recall election Nov. 8. King and the city’s law director, Willa Hemmons, had sought to stop the election, citing the fact that a filing with the petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections exceeded the limit of 200 words. King and Hemmons said the board should have decertified the recall petition.

