Ohio State

Washington Examiner

JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court rejects East Cleveland mayor’s attempt to block recall election

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King’s attempt to stop a recall election Nov. 8. King and the city’s law director, Willa Hemmons, had sought to stop the election, citing the fact that a filing with the petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections exceeded the limit of 200 words. King and Hemmons said the board should have decertified the recall petition.
The Hill

Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
Ironton Tribune

DeWine says judicial philosophy at heart of Ohio Supreme Court race

Justice visited opening of Lawrence County GOP headquarters. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine is wrapping up his first term on the high bench and, in seeking re-election, the Republican candidate said judicial philosophy is the key issue in the race. DeWine was in Ironton on Thursday, visiting the opening...
KAAL-TV

Witness contradicts theory against Trump dossier analyst

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned a think tank analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him, jurors heard Wednesday.
NBC4 Columbus

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.  “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland.  […]
KAAL-TV

Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
KAAL-TV

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the higher cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40...
AFP

Inflation maintains grip on US with new jump in September

Inflation kept its hold on the US economy in September, jumping more than expected according to government data Thursday that adds to the headwinds facing President Joe Biden's Democrats shortly before midterm elections. But the data Thursday showed the Fed's actions thus far have come nowhere near realizing the goal of two percent inflation over the long run.
