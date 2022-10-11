ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Dover, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gilford High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Gilford High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

