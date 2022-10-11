Read full article on original website
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Jamey Johnson Covers The Hell Out Of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues”
Jamey Johnson is pretty damn underrated, isn’t he?. Of course, maybe that’s just me, but he’s one of those artists that I know and love, yet don’t hear near enough about in mainstream country music circles. Granted, he hasn’t released new music in quite a while,...
Austin Montgomery The Voice 2022 Audition “I Can’t Help It” Hank Williams, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” by Hank Williams, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Austin Montgomery performs Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
Blake Shelton, judge on ‘The Voice,’ leaving after 23 seasons
Blake Shelton, the last of the original panel of judges on “The Voice,” will leave the megahit U.S. version of the singing competition show after next season.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career
Any list of Loretta Lynn facts includes a lot of "firsts." She was a true pioneer for women in country music, achieving things no one had ever achieved prior and — in some cases — few have since. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist and first country...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Scotty McCreery Presented With Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award
Scotty McCreery has another award to add to the shelf, but this one is not music-related. The "Damn Strait" singer has received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us award from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for his commitment to furthering their mission. Alabama's own Randy Owen was on hand to...
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]
Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’ Deserves More Than Viral Success [Listen]
TikTok star Megan Moroney's new song "Tennessee Orange" asks for something found in short supply on social media: Patience. The country waltz is a love song at its core, but she has painted it orange to make it a specific tribute to the University of Georgia vs. University of Tennessee football rivalry. Her new man is a UT, fan and that's not going to sit will with her "Go Dawgs" kin. "Tennessee Orange" is a song for anyone who has ever had one of those split household mailboxes.
