Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback

Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Taste of Country

Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather Onstage at the Grand Ole Opry [Interview]

Lauren Alaina lost her beloved "pawpaw" earlier this year, and ever since then, the most random memories of him have been running through her mind. “It's so funny how certain things remind you of a person,” Alaina says softly in a recent interview with Taste of Country mere hours before her Sept. 30 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “As kids, my brother and I spent every single day at my grandparents' house. He cleaned the middle school where we went to school, so we would stay after school with him and hang out with him and then play basketball. I spent, like, 80 percent of my childhood with my pawpaw. He was my buddy.”
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’ Deserves More Than Viral Success [Listen]

TikTok star Megan Moroney's new song "Tennessee Orange" asks for something found in short supply on social media: Patience. The country waltz is a love song at its core, but she has painted it orange to make it a specific tribute to the University of Georgia vs. University of Tennessee football rivalry. Her new man is a UT, fan and that's not going to sit will with her "Go Dawgs" kin. "Tennessee Orange" is a song for anyone who has ever had one of those split household mailboxes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

