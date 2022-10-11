Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Medford Girls Take Title at Dells CC Meet, Meredith Richter Earns Medalist Honors
The Medford girls team sweeps the Christmas mountain WI Dells meet on Saturday with a score of 19. Meredith Richter took first overall in the girls’ race. Medford girls raced across the finish in 1st then 2nd -6th back to back only to miss a perfect score by being displaced by one Baraboo girl . Girls JV had number one and number 2 .
onfocus.news
Marshfield Native Wins University Rocket League Tournament
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, MN (OnFocus) – Marshfield native and Columbus Catholic Class of 2020 graduate Jonah Keffer just captained the University of Minnesota Rocket League team to a huge tournament win. The victory results in a split of $10,000 in scholarship money between him and his two teammates, Ben Nylund and Braden Raddatz (who go by “Chez” and “Rad” online).
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
tomahawkleader.com
Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware
TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
UPMATTERS
Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas
CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
onfocus.news
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
stevenspoint.news
Point woman dies in I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman has died follow an Oct. 12 I-39 crash in Portage County. The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on I-39 SB at North Second Street near Stevens Point. “The crash involved one fatality,” a DOT release stated. “A trooper from The...
BREAKING: Unsolved 1984 murder of UWSP student was accident, not homicide
This story originally appeared in the Point Plover Metro Wire and is republished by permission. See the original story here. For almost 40 years, the death of UWSP student Janet Raasch has been treated like a homicide. Raasch was 20 years old when she left Watson Hall on the UW-Stevens...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe
A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
Stevens Point woman dead in I-39 crash
A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point. Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019...
WSAW
Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries during a crash Wednesday morning in Stevens Point. The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near North 2nd Street. Investigators said the driver entered the median and struck a bridge pillar. The driver died...
WJFW-TV
Three arrested in Forest County last Tuesday
CRANDON (WJFW) - Three people were arrested in Crandon last week, following an investigation involving the United States Marshals Service, the Forest County Sheriff's Office, the Crandon Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were tracking a subject that was wanted out...
Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash
A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
Comments / 0