Stevens Point, WI

onfocus.news

Medford Girls Take Title at Dells CC Meet, Meredith Richter Earns Medalist Honors

The Medford girls team sweeps the Christmas mountain WI Dells meet on Saturday with a score of 19. Meredith Richter took first overall in the girls’ race. Medford girls raced across the finish in 1st then 2nd -6th back to back only to miss a perfect score by being displaced by one Baraboo girl . Girls JV had number one and number 2 .
MEDFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Native Wins University Rocket League Tournament

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, MN (OnFocus) – Marshfield native and Columbus Catholic Class of 2020 graduate Jonah Keffer just captained the University of Minnesota Rocket League team to a huge tournament win. The victory results in a split of $10,000 in scholarship money between him and his two teammates, Ben Nylund and Braden Raddatz (who go by “Chez” and “Rad” online).
MARSHFIELD, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware

TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
TOMAHAWK, WI
UPMATTERS

Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas

CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
CRANDON, WI
onfocus.news

Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
stevenspoint.news

Point woman dies in I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman has died follow an Oct. 12 I-39 crash in Portage County. The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on I-39 SB at North Second Street near Stevens Point. “The crash involved one fatality,” a DOT release stated. “A trooper from The...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe

A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Stevens Point woman dead in I-39 crash

A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point. Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Driver killed after striking bridge pillar in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries during a crash Wednesday morning in Stevens Point. The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near North 2nd Street. Investigators said the driver entered the median and struck a bridge pillar. The driver died...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Three arrested in Forest County last Tuesday

CRANDON (WJFW) - Three people were arrested in Crandon last week, following an investigation involving the United States Marshals Service, the Forest County Sheriff's Office, the Crandon Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were tracking a subject that was wanted out...
CRANDON, WI
WausauPilot

Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WAUPACA, WI
cvpost.org

There’s a new sheriff in town…

. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.

