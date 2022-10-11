Read full article on original website
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ to feature Facebook homicide fugitive
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting that was recorded on Facebook Live will be featured in the lasted episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the ID network. Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19, is wanted for the...
Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County are collaborating in the investigation of a bank robbery near Brooklyn. At about 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department responded to the report of a robbery that just occurred at the Comerica Bank located south of Brooklyn.
23-year-old Jackson man charged in bank robbery
Gabriel Schirmacher is lodged at the Jackson County Jail in connection to Tuesday's bank robbery
candgnews.com
Four arrested following Bloomfield Township home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Bloomfield Township and fleeing police, leading to a high speed chase Sept. 19. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Harrow Circle at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19 for a home invasion that was in progress.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit Police ends search of Macomb County landfill for remains of teen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says it has concluded the search for remains of Zion Foster after four-and-a-half months of sifting through a Macomb County landfill. However, Detroit Police would not comment either way on whether remains were found. In a statement from DPD, the department said...
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
The Oakland Press
Cops: Fingerprint on note to teller links woman to Troy bank robbery, bomb threat
A Detroit woman is in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond, accused of claiming to have a bomb to rob a Troy bank late last month. Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, faces charges of armed robbery and bank robbery for the Sept. 28 incident at Chase Bank located at 260 John R Rd. According to police, a woman carrying a backpack entered the bank and passed the teller a note stating she had a bomb. The teller alerted the bank manager and the woman fled without receiving any money.
Dogs removed from home, police investigating after 'incredibly graphic' video posted to YouTube shows Macomb County vet abusing dog
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential case of animal abuse involving a local veterinarian after a video posted to YouTube Tuesday night shows an alarming incident.
4 arrested in connection to vehicle break-in, theft in Eastpointe
(CBS DETROIT) - Four people have been arrested after attempting to break into a vehicle and being caught at the scene with a stolen vehicle.The Eastpointe Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Virginia after receiving a call regarding the destruction of property.When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four juveniles attempting to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona. In addition to this, officers recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the suspects had brought to the scene. Police continue to investigate as they believe the suspects may be connected to several auto thefts that have happened in the area.Here are tips the police department shared on its Facebook page to help residents avoid being victim to auto theft:Keep your car doors lockedPark in the garage if you canPurchase a steering wheel lock if possibleDo not leave valuables in plain viewInvest in wireless cameras
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
The Oakland Press
Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police
After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
13abc.com
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Four kids arrested trying to steal Kia, connected to string of Eastpointe car thefts
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said it arrested four juveniles trying to break into a 2016 Kia on Monday and say they may be responsible for a string of car thefts in the area. On Monday, Eastpointe officers arrived to a call of destruction of property...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn chief of police provides insight on Hampton Inn shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn Chief of police Issa Shahin spoke to Local 4 on Monday to provide insight on the Hampton Inn shooting and barricade situation. One of the employees shot in this situation was going to check on the 37-year-old that was playing loud music on the third floor.
Williamston man arrested for torture back in court
The hearing was meant to dispute charges against him regarding the suspicious death of his wife last year.
