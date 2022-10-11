ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County are collaborating in the investigation of a bank robbery near Brooklyn. At about 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department responded to the report of a robbery that just occurred at the Comerica Bank located south of Brooklyn.
Four arrested following Bloomfield Township home invasion

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Bloomfield Township and fleeing police, leading to a high speed chase Sept. 19. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Harrow Circle at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19 for a home invasion that was in progress.
Cops: Fingerprint on note to teller links woman to Troy bank robbery, bomb threat

A Detroit woman is in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond, accused of claiming to have a bomb to rob a Troy bank late last month. Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, faces charges of armed robbery and bank robbery for the Sept. 28 incident at Chase Bank located at 260 John R Rd. According to police, a woman carrying a backpack entered the bank and passed the teller a note stating she had a bomb. The teller alerted the bank manager and the woman fled without receiving any money.
4 arrested in connection to vehicle break-in, theft in Eastpointe

(CBS DETROIT) - Four people have been arrested after attempting to break into a vehicle and being caught at the scene with a stolen vehicle.The Eastpointe Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Virginia after receiving a call regarding the destruction of property.When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four juveniles attempting to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona. In addition to this, officers recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the suspects had brought to the scene. Police continue to investigate as they believe the suspects may be connected to several auto thefts that have happened in the area.Here are tips the police department shared on its Facebook page to help residents avoid being victim to auto theft:Keep your car doors lockedPark in the garage if you canPurchase a steering wheel lock if possibleDo not leave valuables in plain viewInvest in wireless cameras
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police

After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
