ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Study: Your Dunkin’ order is only 82% accurate — but customers don’t care

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sv2rm_0iTwgkpY00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your Dunkin’ order will be wrong in one out of every five visits — but customers are still happy, anyway, according to a new study from Intouch Insight.

The group’s 2022 Drive-Thru Study looked into the nation’s largest and most popular fast food chains to find which ones were the friendliest, most accurate and fastest.

Starbucks was not included in the study.

When it came to the shortest wait times, KFC brought home the title, followed by Taco Bell, Hardee’s, Dunkin’ and then Carl’s Jr.

If you’re grabbing Chick-fil-A, be prepared to wait a little more than three minutes — the longest wait of all the brands — according to the results. At Dunkin’, you’ll be waiting for about 89.94 seconds.

Chick-fil-A’s wait times, however, can be attributed to its long lines. While brands like Dunkin’ or Taco Bell have a little more than two cars in line at a time, Chick-fil-A sees 4.74.

This Week in CT: Dunkin’ Donuts Park named Best AA Park for fourth time

Overall, 85% of fast food orders were accurate this year. Dunkin’ came in ninth out of the 10 brands, with only 82% of orders being accurate. It beat only Wendy’s, at 79%.

In 2022, the most-accurate brands were Arby’s and McDonald’s, which tied for first place, followed by Burger King, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. The most common mistake? According to the survey, 34% of the time it’s a beverage.

That low accuracy rate hasn’t dissuaded customers, however. Dunkin’ tied for third with Arby’s and Hardee’s — all at 91% — for customer satisfaction. The three brands were beaten by the ever-chipper Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr., which tied for the top spot.

If you’re craving a doughnut or a cup of coffee, you have hundreds of Dunkin’ locations to choose from in Connecticut. Hartford has 18 alone, with New Haven and Waterbury coming in close, at 16 and 15.

Hartford receiving grant for redevelopment near Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Bridgeport, Enfield, Fairfield, Manchester, New Britain, Norwalk, West Hartford and West Hartford all have more than eight locations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT

Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Manchester, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
ctbites.com

Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut

You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Doughnut#Long Lines#Food Drink#Intouch Insight#Drive Thru Study#Taco Bell#Ct#Arby#Mcdonald
Register Citizen

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sheltonherald.com

‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
MONROE, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut

The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy