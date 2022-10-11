Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
In December 1988 the State of Illinois Historic Preservation Office asked the City of Evanston to suggest additional preservation districts. The Evanston Lakeshore Historic District had been created in September 1980 and the Ridge Historic District in March 1983. Gwen Sommers Yant, then Evanston’s Preservation Coordinator, suggested two possible districts: northeast Evanston and northwest Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This has to be the most photographed of the painted rocks along the lake shore of the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Essays: Amy Savin Parker
There was a street light at the corner of Simpson Street and Forestview Road, just across from the house where I grew up in the 1960s. I spent a lot of time standing on my bed peering out at that street light when I was little. I knew how it...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern to pursue concerts, alcohol sales at new Ryan Field
Northwestern University’s announcement of its plans to knock down the existing Ryan Field football stadium on Central Street and build a new $800 million stadium was well produced. The announcement also claimed that Evanston residents were on board with all that the university was planning. But it became clear...
evanstonroundtable.com
Bernice Weissbourd: 1923-2022
Children lost a tireless advocate Wednesday. Bernice Weissbourd, 99, a researcher who built on her experience as a Head Start teacher to become a national leader in promoting the critical role of families in their children’s early childhood development, died Oct. 12 at her home in Evanston. “She lived...
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in photos: Oct. 4-10
How do you picture Evanston? What have you seen or done that you can share in photographs? What caught your eye? We would love to see your pictures and keep up with you. Send them to news@evanstonroundtable.com. Please put “Week in photos” in the subject line and we’ll share them with the community. Thank you.
evanstonroundtable.com
Chessmen Club will honor community service leaders at annual benefit this Friday
After a two-year break forced by COVID, the Chessmen Club’s Annual Gala is back in-person and is expected to be the biggest one yet. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Club’s Annual Community Service Awards Dinner & Benefit will be held in a new location – the Holiday Inn & Suites, Chicago North Shore, 5300 W. Touhy, Skokie. This means more tickets are available at the event which will honor community service award winners Monique Parsons and Robin Rue Simmons as well as student honoree Olivia Ohlson.
evanstonroundtable.com
Plan moves forward for Masonic Temple apartments
One of Evanston’s most imposing and mysterious buildings may soon be an apartment building. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Evanston Preservation Commission granted a certificate of appropriateness for plans to convert Evanston’s Masonic Temple at 1453 Maple Ave. into 30 apartments. The Evanston Masonic Temple was designed...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS lays out plans for improving staff diversity
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Evanston Township High School’s human resources team presented data on staff racial identities and announced new plans to better recruit teachers of color in the coming years. The presentation represented the first time the school has invested in a formal report of this scale on staff racial demographics.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Vote yes for the forest preserves
I’m writing to urge RoundTable readers to vote “yes” for the tax increase for the Cook County Forest Preserves when you mark your ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and to share your support with your family and friends. This small tax increase, approximately $1.66 per month...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys golf: Bellios survives cut, places 54th at state tourney
Ryder Bellios became the first Evanston golfer to survive the Illinois High School Association’s new format of establishing a “cut” from the first round to the second round of the state golf tournament. But the Evanston Township High School senior standout wasn’t able to maintain the momentum...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston 2023 city budget gives you a look ‘under the hood’
The proposed Evanston 2023 budget was introduced to the media earlier this week in a phone call. We got an advance look at an extensive document with explanations from some of the top authors, including City Manger Luke Stowe. The total proposed 2023 fiscal year budget is $402,510,693 – a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council asks for two leases on Harley Clarke Mansion and Jens Jensen Gardens
Editor’s note: The originally posted story has been corrected to clarify what vote was taken and the results. The RoundTable regrets the error. Also, this is one of multiple stories from the Oct. 10 City Council meeting. In what could be a minor setback for Artists Book House, the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Election 2022 – ‘Do your homework, be an independent thinker’
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is a nonprofit. As such, we do not endorse candidates. But we are charged with educating our audience and building a safe online place for public discourse. Therefore, we will publish letters of people endorsing or supporting candidates if they are signed with your full name(s). We will accept no letters with name calling or misinformation. Send your letters to news@evanstonroundtable.com.
evanstonroundtable.com
K-8 student enrollment at District 65 declines by 280 students
School District 65 has 280 fewer students in grades K-8 (excluding Rice and Park schools) than last year, according to data provided by Sarita Smith, Manager of Student Assignment, as part of a lengthy memo presented to the District’s policy committee on Oct. 10. For purposes of preparing the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council settles lawsuit for back-pay for 16 employees
Editor’s note: This is one of multiple stories from the Oct. 10 City Council meeting. City Council members on Oct. 10 unanimously authorized a $1.5 million lawsuit settlement for 16 current and former telecommunication/911 operators who sued the City of Evanston over its scheduling practices between 2004 and 2021.
evanstonroundtable.com
Council authorizes refugee resettlement fund
Editor’s note: This is one of multiple stories from the Oct. 10 City Council meeting. At their Oct. 10 meeting, City Council members authorized creation of a $50,000 Refugee Resettlement Fund, to provide an array of services to migrants in Evanston. The proposal had been held from the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.
