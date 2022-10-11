Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Ariana Joubert’s drive to seek new challenges lets her make an instant impact
Ariana Joubert went out of her comfort zone entering her senior year of high school. She transferred from Chicago inner city's De La Salle to Montini Catholic, a small private school in the suburbs 45 minutes away from downtown.
Daily Orange
Syracuse jumps 2 spots to No. 5 in weekly USC poll
Syracuse jumped up two spots to No. 5 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll after two wins in three games over the past week. Despite falling 2-0 at home to No. 16 Cornell, the Orange (10-2-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) bounced back with a 2-0 win against then-No. 4 Wake Forest and a 6-1 win over Loyola Maryland to clinch their first 10-win season since 2016.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split on if Syracuse can beat No. 14 NC State at home
No. 18 Syracuse will face its first ranked opponent of the season, No. 15 NC State, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Orange's 5-0 start earned them their first spot in the AP Poll since 2019, sliding into No. 22 after their win over Wagner before moving up four following their bye week.
Daily Orange
Lauren Woodford, Riley Hoffman, impress with bigger roles as primary setters
Syracuse came back from a lackluster 2-0 start to force a fifth set against Wake Forest on Sep. 30. The Orange led 14-12 as Kalani Whillock served directly at outside hitter Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk. The senior bumped the ball toward Lauren Woodford, who stood in the middle of the court.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse routs Loyola Maryland 6-1
Lorenzo Boselli had possession in Syracuse's offensive half in the fifth minute, dishing it out wide right to Amferny Sinclair, who advanced forward from the defensive midfield to get involved in the attack.
Daily Orange
Syracuse remains at No. 11 in NFHCA poll for 2nd week in a row
On Tuesday, Syracuse remained at No. 11 in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll for the second week in a row. After beating Stanford and Cornell, the Orange stayed in the top 15 for the sixth consecutive week.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 15 NC State
In its fourth and final game of the midseason home stretch, Syracuse University will take on No. 15 NC State, the first of seven opportunities remaining for the Orange to earn their one remaining victory needed to qualify for their first bowl game since 2018. Syracuse had two weeks and much of the Wagner game to fine-tune its units and recharge for the highly anticipated top-20 matchup on Saturday.
Daily Orange
Jeorgio Kocevski earns ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors
Syracuse midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski earned Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week after recording one goal and one assist across No. 5 SU's past three games. It's the first time he's earned the honor and the fourth time an Orange player has earned it this season.
Daily Orange
‘Athletic’ center Carlos Vettorello worked as a versatile lineman in high school
The University of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) High School didn't really game plan for Aidan Hutchinson, the future No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, when it played Divine Child High School. It employed, UDJ's 6-foot-4, 277-pound swiss army knife lineman against him.
Daily Orange
Former head coach Tim Hankinson remembered for his ‘unbelievable’ passion
When Tim Hankinson was hired in 1985, current players were concerned about having to compete for their starting positions, former left back Ron Dornau said. But to ease the tension, Hankinson constantly "goofed off" with assistant Godwin Iwelumo.
Daily Orange
Through 4 meets, SU cross country is a top-ranked program this season
After the men's and women's sides lost their top runners from last season, Syracuse cross country has found its way to becoming a top-ranked program. Currently, the men sit at No. 9 and the women at No. 15 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Daily Orange
Collin Gannon’s ability to score with both feet leads him toward RFA single-season scoring record
In eighth grade, Collin Gannon traveled to Rome Free Academy's soccer stadium everyday. He practiced with the junior varsity team, wanting to challenge himself against more talented players, his mom Erin said.
Daily Orange
A day in Syracuse: where to go and what to do this Family Weekend
Between the campus Family Weekend events, the city's vast array of restaurants, seasonal festivals and the vibrant music scene of central New York, it's impossible to see all of Syracuse in a single weekend. But through this Saturday itinerary, you can capture the essence of the city — all you'll need is transportation, your loved ones and energy for a packed day.
Daily Orange
SU can benefit from strengthening its connection to Syracuse Muslims
Prior to there being any established mosque or record of a Muslim community in Syracuse, Syracuse University was the place where a majority of young Muslim students and later on other Muslims from the community would gather.
Daily Orange
‘We really owe it all to ‘Cuse’: 3 alumni find success in music industry
Charlie Burg had just transferred to Syracuse University's Setnor School of Music when he first met Andrew Idarraga and Benji Sheinman in 2017. They shared a shift at People's Place, but, more importantly, a love for music.
Daily Orange
It’s time to take a critical look at SU and the Remembrance Program
Recently a member of the 2022-23 Remembrance Scholar cohort discovered that Eric and Jason Coker, who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 and have been recognized and honored as part of Syracuse University’s Remembrance Scholars Program for 34 years, used antisemitic language in written correspondence with their family in 1988, the same year as the attack. Jason Coker was a student at Syracuse University and a staffer for The Daily Orange and Eric Coker attended Rochester University.
Daily Orange
Jam out with your parents, friends at these concerts in Syracuse
Rock out to heavy metal band Max & Iggor Cavalera at the Westcott Theater on Thursday. The brothers, who were former members of the band SEPULTURA, split off on their own and are currently pursuing their own career as a rock duo. The brothers come to Syracuse as a part of their "Return Beneath Arise Tour" and will perform new music and songs from their SEPULTURA days, such as "Beneath the Remains." All ages are welcome to attend.
Daily Orange
Photographer John Noltner brings traveling photography exhibit to SU
With the click of his camera, John Noltner aims to go beyond just taking a picture of someone. He wants to tell their stories and amplify their voices. "We can talk about heavy,...
Daily Orange
Local collectors gather at Syracuse Sports Card and Memorabilia Show
Local sports card collectors gathered at the Syracuse Sports Card and Memorabilia Show on Saturday to expand their collections and knowledge of the hobby. The event, hosted by Albany New York Show Promotions, pulled in many collectors from the upstate New York area and has been running monthly since 1974.
Daily Orange
‘A welcome addition’: Onondaga artist unveils new installation on SU quad
European art and architecture of all kinds are displayed on Syracuse University's quadrangle. The neo-classical design of Hendrick's chapel, Ivan Meštrović's despairing statue in the sculpture garden, "Job," and Ben Shahn's mural on Huntington Beard Crouse Hall of "The Passion of Sacco and Vanzetti" show off the wide range of art and talent representing the school. Even the grandeur of the red bricks and stained glass of Crouse Hall represent SU's rich history. But all exclusively operate in European design.
