European fire suppressant tested stateside for first time ever at Rifle Garfield County Airport

My name is Meghan Lukens, and I am running to be the next representative of state House District 26, which now includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties. I am honored to be running in this beautiful district that I have called home since 2003. As someone who grew up in, lives in and works in the district, I have deep-rooted connections within the community. House District 26 is filled with such wonderful, hard-working people, many of whom I have known my entire life, and we need a strong advocate in our state legislature.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO