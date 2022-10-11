Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
411mania.com
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
WWE had been advertising a US Title match for Raw, and things took a surprising turn before the bell rang. Bobby Lashley made his way down to the ring for the match and he called out Seth Rollins. However, Brock Lesnar came out instead and hit Lashley with the F5 twice before locking in the Kimura.
The Ringer
Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar’s Return
This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss WWE Extreme Rules. Brian shares his experience of being in the arena for that and Monday Night Raw (3:28). Later they discuss Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE (46:18), Brock Lesnar’s return and attack on Bobby Lashley (1:18:00), and more!. Host:...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Season premiere, Extreme Rules fallout
The season premiere of Monday Night Raw takes place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There will be a D-Generation X reunion celebrating the group's 25th anniversary featuring appearances by DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac. WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline...
ringsidenews.com
Daniel Cormier Eying Brock Lesnar After WWE Extreme Rules
Daniel Cormier was the special guest referee in the Fight Pit match between Seth “Freaking” Rollins and Matt Riddle at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules. He had such a good time, that he’s considering a run with the company. When speaking to the Associate Press, Cormier still...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Have A Lot Of Say In His Storylines
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the run of his career right now, thanks to having a lot of say in his creative. Reigns, once lambasted by fans for storylines as the ‘Big Dog,’ has had some of WWE’s best booking in recent years, including his lengthy run as Champion.
Yardbarker
The Rock comments on potential Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania match
During a press tour to promote the release of his "Black Adam" film, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented on potentially facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Johnson spoke to E!'s The Rundown on the press tour. When asked who the Head of the Table is, Johnson said it's him. "Who is...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly 'Heading Up' Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul Match
WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event — WWE Crown Jewel — with the main event set for Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media star Logan Paul. The two men took part in a press conference to announce...
