Hays, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit

AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he's gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Round Rock Survives Defensive Stand-off Against Manor

With the Up-Tempo, RPO-style Offenses a lot of High Schools across Texas employ, if I told you that Manor (4-2,1-2) and Round Rock (6-0,3-0) combined for four total punts during their game on Friday Night, your first reaction may be to think that both teams scored 30+ points. Not the case. Both Defenses combined for four Interceptions, a Fumble Recovery, six Turnover on Downs, each team having points come off the scoreboard due to penalties and a massive momentum swing in the 2nd Quarter that kept fans in the stands heads on a swivel all night long.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas State Football players honored by Sun Belt Conference

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A couple of Texas State Bobcat players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference after coming off a 12-point upset win over Appalachian State. Junior safety Tory Spears, who had a 94-yeard pick six and added a career-high 12 tackles against the Mountaineers, was named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Longhorns prepare for Iowa State after big win in Red River Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas - Coming off back-to-back dominating performances, the No. 22 ranked UT Football team will now try to keep things rolling at home. The Longhorn fans are no doubt still celebrating UT's Red River blowout, but the players' party stopped soon after. If UT's Red River route was the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It's easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE

