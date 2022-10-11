Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit
AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
texashsfootball.com
Round Rock Survives Defensive Stand-off Against Manor
With the Up-Tempo, RPO-style Offenses a lot of High Schools across Texas employ, if I told you that Manor (4-2,1-2) and Round Rock (6-0,3-0) combined for four total punts during their game on Friday Night, your first reaction may be to think that both teams scored 30+ points. Not the case. Both Defenses combined for four Interceptions, a Fumble Recovery, six Turnover on Downs, each team having points come off the scoreboard due to penalties and a massive momentum swing in the 2nd Quarter that kept fans in the stands heads on a swivel all night long.
fox7austin.com
Texas State Football players honored by Sun Belt Conference
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A couple of Texas State Bobcat players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference after coming off a 12-point upset win over Appalachian State. Junior safety Tory Spears, who had a 94-yeard pick six and added a career-high 12 tackles against the Mountaineers, was named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week.
fox7austin.com
Longhorns prepare for Iowa State after big win in Red River Showdown
AUSTIN, Texas - Coming off back-to-back dominating performances, the No. 22 ranked UT Football team will now try to keep things rolling at home. The Longhorn fans are no doubt still celebrating UT's Red River blowout, but the players' party stopped soon after. If UT's Red River route was the...
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
All eyes on wetter weather late weekend
We'll head into the upcoming weekend with quiet weather, but will finish it much differently. -- Kristen Currie
KSAT 12
OLLU student-athlete, 22-year-old man killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
