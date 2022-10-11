Tom Farley, brother of Chris, discusses grief of overdoses in Beloit

BELOIT—Tom Farley had his television on mute on a cold December day in 1997. The TV was tuned to CNN and out of the corner of his eye, he noticed pictures of his brother, comedian and actor Chris Farley, were flashing across the screen. He turned up the sound and that’s when he learned the tragic news—His brother had died of a drug overdose.

His first reaction was, who else would learn of the death of their loved ones on television. Since that time, he has shared his grief with many people who have lost brothers, sisters and other family members to drug overdoses.

Farley was one of the speakers Sunday at an event presented by Families Fighting Addiction at The Castle that focused on healing for people who lost loved ones to addiction and help for those struggling with addiction.

Twelve years after his brother’s death, Tom Farley would release his book about Chris Farley’s life, career and struggles, “The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts.”

Tom Farley said treatment for substance abuse is a complicated process that takes time and support.

“Substance abuse treatment is not just about getting the drugs out of their systems,” Farley said. “My brother went through treatment 17 times.”

Farley has gone through treatment himself. He has delivered the message of healing in schools. He also is community relations coordinator for Rosecrance, a mental health and substance abuse recovery center in Rockford, Illinois.

He said one lesson he has learned over the last 25 years is you cannot heal in isolation. You need a connection with others who have experienced the same struggles and losses. He said one of his greatest joys is meeting someone who has overcome their addiction.

“There’s nothing like seeing someone healed—seeing what’s on the other side. It’s like a whole new person,” he said.

Charles Tubbs also spoke at the event Sunday. Tubbs was member of the Beloit Police Department for 30 years and rose to the rank of deputy police chief. He also served as chief of the Capitol Police in Madison. He has been Dane County’s director of emergency management since 2012.

He also has had to deal with the loss of his son, C.J., who died from an overdose in 2019 at the age of 32. Tubbs said he had lost two brothers and his mother to tragic and violent situations, but nothing struck him as hard as the loss of his son.

He said that many people might say we should just lock up drug abusers, but Tubbs pointed out drug abusers eventually will be released from jails and prisons and without treatment they will go back to their old behaviors.

“This is an illness,” Tubbs said. “Why should it be treated differently from any other illness?”

He said there is a stigma around drug abuse and that people will call drug abusers dopeheads, addicts, losers or say anyone who takes drugs deserves to die.

“These are someone’s loved ones,” Tubbs said.

Lt. Chris Eberhardt outlined the statistics relating to drug overdoses in Beloit. He said the good news is the number of overdoses is decreasing. The bad news is the number of drug overdose fatalities is increasing.

He said in 2021 there were 40 nonfatal overdoses in the city and that so far in 2022, there have been 15 nonfatal overdoses.

In 2021 there were 14 fatal overdoses in Beloit; this year, there already have been 14 overdose deaths.