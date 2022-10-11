ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Off on ‘White Supremacists’ Kanye West and Tucker Carlson

By Matt Wilstein
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
“It was a very busy weekend for our future president,” Jimmy Kimmel joked during his monologue Monday night, referring to Kanye West, who he called “Ye-zier than ever” after he was locked out of his Twitter account for posting his blatantly antisemitic threat against Jewish people.

After reading the tweet aloud and hearing the groans from his audience, the late-night host said, “Even Mel Gibson is like, reel it in, buddy.” And then, “I guess my Kanye-themed bar mitzvah is off!”

From there, Kimmel moved on to West’s recent sit-down with “fellow white supremacist” Tucker Carlson, which spanned two nights on Fox News’ primetime lineup. He mocked the pair for getting “super horny” over the mention of Ivanka Trump and making more antisemitic comments about her husband Jared Kushner.

When West asked Carlson if it was OK to accuse Kushner of trying to broker peace in the Middle East because he wanted to “make money,” the Fox host replied, “No, that’s your opinion. We’re not in the censorship business.”

“No, we’re in the fear and dictatorship business,” Kimmel replied.

Comments / 7

M R
2d ago

more proof that Kim's ex really needs to take his medication! Tucker just needs to move to Russia!

Reply
7
