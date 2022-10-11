Fairfield, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fairfield.
The Westhill High School soccer team will have a game with Fairfield Ludlowe High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
Westhill High School
Fairfield Ludlowe High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Westhill High School soccer team will have a game with Fairfield Ludlowe High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Westhill High School
Fairfield Ludlowe High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
