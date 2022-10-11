ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fairfield.

The Westhill High School soccer team will have a game with Fairfield Ludlowe High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Westhill High School soccer team will have a game with Fairfield Ludlowe High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Varsity Girls Soccer

