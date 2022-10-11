Fairfield, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

State-Ranked Pleasantville, Carmel, Somers, Byram all Roll. Homecoming Day at BREWSTER had all the makings for a special night when a 15-yard TD pass from QB Massimo Parrello found the hands of WR Colin Lamoreaux on the game’s opening drive for a 7-0 lead, but visiting YORKTOWN scored the next 14 points and took a 14-7 lead into the final frame and things were quickly souring on the Bears (2-3) before a Friday night miracle occurred late in the fourth of the Bears’ 28-21 stunning come-from-behind win over the distraught Huskers (3-3).

BREWSTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO