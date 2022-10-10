Read full article on original website
aarp.org
City of Madison Celebrates New Age-Friendly Designation
MADISON, Ga. - The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the City of Madison into the network during its City Council Public Meeting on Monday night. Madison joins 100 other communities in Georgia and over 700 across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.
nowhabersham.com
Heating and water assistance available to elderly and disabled residents
Ninth District Opportunity will soon begin taking applications for its home heating and water assistance programs. Households in Habersham and surrounding North Georgia counties in which every member is age 65 and older or homebound due to health reasons may apply beginning November 1st. If enough funds are available, the general public may apply beginning December 1st.
wuga.org
Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line
Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has many current job postings
Walton County has many current job postings in several different departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 12, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Athens student apartments repeatedly delay opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. WSB-TV′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said the builders have missed the deadline to finish for months. Students...
flagpole.com
Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling
For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
wuga.org
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
Red and Black
Inner East Athens files lawsuit against Athens Board of Elections
A group of East Athens residents are demanding representation for their district following former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s August resignation. Representatives of Inner East Athens Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the director of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Oct. 4, requesting more immediate representation...
Plaintiffs lose judge’s ruling, will ask Gov Kemp to appoint an A-CC Commissioner
A judge issues a weekend ruling and says the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker will be held in March of next year. A citizens group had filed a lawsuit trying to force the election to take place in November. The ruling...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
Covington Salvation Army employee accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funds
A former employee of the Salvation Army of Covington has been arrested and faces a dozen felony charges after she was ac...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
wevv.com
Former Salvation Army employee accused of stealing funds meant for residents
ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- A former Salvation Army employee is accused of stealing money to assist people with their mortgages and utilities in Newton County. According to Covington Police Department, they began an investigation on Aug. 18 after receiving a report of possible misuse of funds from the America Rescue Plan Act.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
Red and Black
The freshman leap: A history of jumping in Herty Field fountain
Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field fountain. Once the sun sets,...
flagpole.com
New Poll Shows Kemp Leading Abrams and Warnock Locked in Tight Race
Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a close race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams trails Gov. Brian Kemp, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Georgia for the Georgia News Collaborative, a partnership among the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flagpole and other news organizations. Poll respondents...
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co
Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
Shooting deaths of two teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate murders in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
