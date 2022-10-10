ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
aarp.org

City of Madison Celebrates New Age-Friendly Designation

MADISON, Ga. - The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the City of Madison into the network during its City Council Public Meeting on Monday night. Madison joins 100 other communities in Georgia and over 700 across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.
MADISON, GA
nowhabersham.com

Heating and water assistance available to elderly and disabled residents

Ninth District Opportunity will soon begin taking applications for its home heating and water assistance programs. Households in Habersham and surrounding North Georgia counties in which every member is age 65 and older or homebound due to health reasons may apply beginning November 1st. If enough funds are available, the general public may apply beginning December 1st.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line

Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has many current job postings

Walton County has many current job postings in several different departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 12, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance

Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Inner East Athens files lawsuit against Athens Board of Elections

A group of East Athens residents are demanding representation for their district following former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s August resignation. Representatives of Inner East Athens Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the director of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Oct. 4, requesting more immediate representation...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia College#Uga#Nursing Staff#Linus College#Cph
Clayton News Daily

Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence

ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
SUGAR HILL, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties

The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

The freshman leap: A history of jumping in Herty Field fountain

Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field fountain. Once the sun sets,...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

New Poll Shows Kemp Leading Abrams and Warnock Locked in Tight Race

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a close race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams trails Gov. Brian Kemp, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Georgia for the Georgia News Collaborative, a partnership among the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flagpole and other news organizations. Poll respondents...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
WGAU

Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co

Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy