ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC

Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Lake Approves Dupree, Campground Requests

Dupree Landing took one step closer to its former glory Tuesday, as Lake Waccamaw commissioners approved Lynn Hinnant’s request to add boat storage away from the waterfront. The board also approved Hinnant’s request to rezone two residential lots beside the One Stop store from residential to commercial. Dupree...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus County, NC
Lifestyle
Columbus County, NC
Society
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Government
County
Columbus County, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Kindergarten Fair Day Moved

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, Whiteville City Schools and Columbus County Schools have moved Kindergarten Day to Friday (Oct. 14.) The same activities will be available for the special guests. The fair committee made the announcement on its Facebook page this afternoon. An unsettled weather system...
WHITEVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island paid parking talks continue; dunes surveyed

While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking. On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.
OAK ISLAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development

Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
WECT

N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Agriculture
columbuscountynews.com

State Donates Fairgrounds

The Columbus County Fair now owns the fairgrounds it has called home for years. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Tabor City) brokered the deal between the Department of Corrections, which has owned the property since at least the 1930s, when it was a prison work camp. It has variously been used by the prison system and Department of Transportation through years.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
LORIS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy