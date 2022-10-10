Read full article on original website
Related
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Approves Dupree, Campground Requests
Dupree Landing took one step closer to its former glory Tuesday, as Lake Waccamaw commissioners approved Lynn Hinnant’s request to add boat storage away from the waterfront. The board also approved Hinnant’s request to rezone two residential lots beside the One Stop store from residential to commercial. Dupree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
Kindergarten Fair Day Moved
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, Whiteville City Schools and Columbus County Schools have moved Kindergarten Day to Friday (Oct. 14.) The same activities will be available for the special guests. The fair committee made the announcement on its Facebook page this afternoon. An unsettled weather system...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island paid parking talks continue; dunes surveyed
While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking. On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.
borderbelt.org
Black women are walking toward better health in Columbus County. Here’s how to join them
Javonna Long’s life changed with just one step. Three years ago, Long joined a group of women for a walk around Whiteville in Columbus County. Now, she’s 30 pounds lighter and hopes others will join her in healthier living. Long is among more than 1 million people across...
The State Port Pilot
Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development
Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
Farm and Dairy
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
borderbelt.org
Work begins to widen I-95 in Robeson County. Here’s what to know for the next 4 years
Construction on a 24-mile stretch of Interstate 95 through Robeson County will ultimately make the major thoroughfare safer, less congested and less prone to flooding, state transportation officials say. For the next four years, however, drivers will have to contend with reduced speed limits, lane closures and the hum of...
WECT
N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbuscountynews.com
State Donates Fairgrounds
The Columbus County Fair now owns the fairgrounds it has called home for years. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Tabor City) brokered the deal between the Department of Corrections, which has owned the property since at least the 1930s, when it was a prison work camp. It has variously been used by the prison system and Department of Transportation through years.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing after 2 years of drive-through events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of drive-through events. The 31st annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival returns to its full glory after the pandemic forced it to be drive-through for the last two years. The festival takes place...
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored. A major power...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
All 3 of North Carolina’s cable ferries are operating again for the first time in years
The state’s inland river ferries are in spots where the traffic and the location wouldn’t justify the expense of building a bridge.
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
WMBF
The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Comments / 0