Can you say negroni sbagliato? The Italian drink Emma D'Arcy has everyone talking about

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
Emma D’Arcy may have captured fans’ hearts as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on “House of the Dragon,” but the British actor has now got a different name on everyone’s tongue.

Earlier this month, D’Arcy appeared in a TikTok video with “Dragon” co-star Olivia Cooke , during which Cooke asked the 30-year-old actor what their drink of choice is.

“A negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it,” said D’Arcy with a playful grin.

D’Arcy’s simple, seven-word response set the internet ablaze with chatter over the Italian cocktail, which offers a twist on the negroni, an alcoholic beverage that consists of gin, Campari and vermouth.

Emma D'arcy sets social media ablaze

“emma d'arcy speaking ‘sbagliato with prosecco’ changed the trajectory of my life,” wrote Twitter user @mc_batfilm.

“‘a negroni… sbagliato… with prosecco in it’ is singlehandedly making me want to watch house of the dragon and i’ve never watched an episode of (‘Game of Thrones’) ever,” @cloudyleeee tweeted.

“Emma D’Arcy saying “Negroni Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it” lives in every queer persons head rent free,” wrote Twitter user @timothyjames.

“thanks to emma darcy all i want now is to go to a bar for the sole purpose of ordering a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it..” @fortargaryen tweeted.

“idc how many people have told me to watch the dragon show the 'negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it' was the most effective advertisement ive ever seen in my life,” wrote Twitter user @miss_ranch.

Women in pain: How 'House of the Dragon' traded the sexual violence of 'Thrones' for birth trauma

'House of the Dragon' recap: Babies, battles and bloody boars

How did the negroni sbagliato get its start?

The negroni sbagliato was reportedly first served at Milan drinkery Bar Basso in the 1970s, according to Highsnobiety.

Mirko Stocchetto, the bar’s then-owner, was preparing a traditional negroni when he “mistook a bottle of sparkling wine for a bottle of gin,” thus creating the cocktail’s signature twist. Negroni sbagliato translates from Italian as “wrong negroni.”

'House of the Dragon' recap: Crab feeders, child brides and dragon eggs

What's inside a negroni sbagliato?

Similar to its namesake, a negroni sbagliato also consists of one-third of Campari and one-third of vermouth , according to Highsnobiety's recipe for the drink.

The main distinction between the two drinks is the addition of prosecco, or sparkling wine. Instead of adding one-third of gin, as a classic negroni would call for, pour one-third of sparkling wine.

Top the drink off with an orange slice for garnish, and you’ll be drinking Targaryen-style.

Got questions about 'House of the Dragon' and 'Rings of Power'? We have answers

Descend into madness: How 'House of the Dragon' tracks the Targaryen's dragon-taming empire

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can you say negroni sbagliato? The Italian drink Emma D'Arcy has everyone talking about

