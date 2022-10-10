ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Aikman hopes 'we take the dresses off' for roughing the passer calls

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

After a controversial roughing the passer call during the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders , Troy Aikman said on air that he hopes "we take the dresses off" and let the players play tackle football.

His comment was in reference to the suggestion that quarterbacks were being overly protected by referees in Week 5 . Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer in the second quarter when he fell on top of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as the ball was coming loose.

"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and we take the dresses off," Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast after the play.

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was in a similar predicament when he sacked Tom Brady and was also called for roughing the passer.

The NFL has been emphasizing player safety, especially as its concussion protocol is under scrutiny. Last week, it updated its procedures to include ataxia as a no-go symptom for players who are shaken up.

In 2020, Aikman made controversial comments criticizing a flyover during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Florida while the season was played during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback defended himself on Twitter, saying "I love a flyover but it was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium. But I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country."

Opinion: Aikman wants NFL to 'take the dresses off.' Why stop there? Just play the game nude.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Troy Aikman hopes 'we take the dresses off' for roughing the passer calls

Football
