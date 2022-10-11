Read full article on original website
Ramirez, Frencken homer; McDonald County tops Webb City to advance to district championship
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Jacie Frencken and Analisa Ramirez each hit home runs Wednesday nigh, leading McDonald County to a 3-1 win over Webb City in the Class 4 District 7 semifinals. McDonald County advances to play Nevada for the district title at 5:30 PM Thursday night in...
Willard starts fast, knocks Carl Junction out of district tournament
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Willard hits back-to-back home runs in the third inning, going on to beat Carl Junction 14-3 in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals in Webb City Tuesday night. Willard advances to face #1 seed Nevada in the tournament semifinals Wednesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Lions prepare for road test at Central Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions hit the road this weekend to face the the Central Missouri Mules. The Lions are 4-2 in the first six weeks of the season, while the Mules are 1-5. “This is one of those games where you have to look past the...
MSSU women picked #1 in MIAA basketball preseason coaches poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team has been picked #1 in the MIAA preseason coaches poll released on Tuesday morning. The Lions received 6 first-place votes in the poll. It’s the first time in program history they’ve been picked #1 in the preseason coaches poll.
Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.
MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
News To Know: fire chief retires, Project Warmth Day
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announces his retirement. Reilly has served in the fire service for more than 40 years. He’s served as the Pittsburg Fire Department Chief since September 2020. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story. For an earlier article about Fire Chief Dennis Reilly: City of Pittsburg appoints new fire chief.
Fort Scott airs out pungent problem; announces November sludge cleanup
For those that live or drive through Fort Scott, Kansas, you may be aware of a sewer-like odor filling the air.
Fatal Miami hit and run latest; autopsy and court updates
An autopsy report reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the victim who died after a Miami hit and run.
Miami City Council celebrates upcoming auto business
The Miami City Council today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a forthcoming business.
This Missouri Cave Has Had a Rubber Duck in it for Over 75 Years
Just about every worthwhile destination has a claim to fame. For one Missouri cave, it has several. One includes a rubber duck that has called it home for over 75 years. Oh, and it (the cave) serves burgers, too. Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Missouri is a unique place. Along...
Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54
FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Pittsburg Fire Chief to retire, Interim appointed
Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announces his retirement.
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020. This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
Homicide investigation in Pittsburg, Kan. on Cedar Crest Drive
Police arrest one man after finding a woman's body in Pittsburg.
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck
PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
Man struck by vehicle in Galena, Kan., MedFlight trauma to hospital
UPDATE: Chief Billy Charles of the Galena Police Dept updates us Wednesday saying the 35-year-old man of Galena, was stable in a Joplin, Mo. hospital. He was struck by a passenger car. The driver was not arrested or charged. They continue to investigate. GALENA, Kan. – Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. reports of a pedestrian behind struck by a...
New Life For The Former Scottish Rite Temple
Kathy and Tracy Dancer are working to restore the former Scottish Rite Temple building in historic downtown Fort Scott. “We bought it at the Bourbon County Tax sale in January 2022 for $20,000,” Kathy said. “That’s when we saw the opportunity to purchase it at the sale. We had been trying for years to contact the former owner, who purchased it from the Mason’s.”
One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian
GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
