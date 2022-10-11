ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus

By Sydney Heiberger
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students at Johnson & Wales University are mourning the loss of one of their classmates that was killed after being hit by a charter bus outside a dorm building Sunday night.

CMPD says they’ve charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.

PREVIOUS | Teen killed after being hit by bus in Uptown Charlotte crosswalk; driver charged, police say

Police say 19-year-old Destiny Vazquez was in the crosswalk at South Cedar Street and West 4th Street’s intersection and had the right of way.

They say at the same time, Massey proceeded into the intersection after having a green light and attempted to make a left turn where Vazquez was crossing the street.

The bus struck Vazquez, pinning her underneath.

Vazquez was extracted from underneath the bus and taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

As the details emerged on Monday, students at JWU honored Vazquez’s memory with flowers outside the building where she was killed.

“The reason I came to this school is because it has a very strong community, and I feel like every student is probably feeling a lot. She went here, so it feels like she was part of our family,” said student Kendra Ingle, a Baking and Pastry Arts student just like Vazquez.

JWU says Vazquez was set to graduate in May 2023.

“I seen a shoe on the road, and I had heard about somebody getting hit. And I hear people say that she may not make it,” said student Mya Smith, who lives in the dorm next to the crash site.

Other students say they worried something like this might happen due to several other incidents at the intersection.

“One time, I woke up at 2 a.m., and there was a car crash. We came down and checked that out. No one was hurt,” said student Madison Puckett. “Another time, another student was side-swiped and got his leg broken. So, there’s just a lot that happens here at this intersection. It’s really not safe.”

The university had counselors available to students on campus Monday.

No memorial service or vigil details have been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Comments / 6

Baldbuster $$$
2d ago

My deepest condolences to the family, friends and classmates of Dominique . Rest peacefully your in my prayers 🙏🏻💙

