ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers turn their focus to East Carolina

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Algq_0iTwdtUe00

MEMPHIS – It is time to turn the page for the Memphis Tigers.

As hard as it was to watch Houston rally from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Tigers Friday night, there is no time to dwell.  Not with half the season still to play and facing a critical two game road trip that begins Saturday at East Carolina.

The U of M can’t let the collapse against the Cougars, linger.

That was the message on Monday.

Learn, fix and move on.

“Nobody’s happy with us being 4-2 right now. I’m not happy with our record because we can be better. Everybody in that locker room was disappointed.  There should have been hurt and disappointment and frustration, but it does no good to let that linger on,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield.  “I can come up here and mope around. Oh, woe is me.  No.  It’s got to be, how do we get better? How do we learn from this and how do we fix this? ”

Silverfield says the players have gotten the message.

“Our guys today, they’re not thinking about what occurred last Friday night. They’ve learned from it. Absolutely. But their focus is on East Carolina.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
millington-news.com

Cougars take over the top spot in the Dynamix Power 10 Rankings

Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wtob980.com

ECU vs Memphis – Oct 15 @ 6:30 pm

The East Carolina University Pirates (3-3) host the Memphis Tigers (4-2) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday October 15. Kickoff is 7:30 pm with the pre-game broadcast beginning at 6:30 pm.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
College Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Greenville, NC
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Greenville, NC
Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Greenville, NC
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
WREG

Slow start dooms Grizzlies in Orlando

ORLANDO – Desmond Bane scored a game high 33 points and Ja Morant chipped in 23 but an 18-point deficit early, too much to overcome for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night as the Magic won on the home floor, 109-105. Orlando put all five starters in double figures led by 18 from Wendell Carter […]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#The Memphis Tigers#The U Of M#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Wreck on I-55 bridge causes backup

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday afternoon when a multi-vehicle crash caused the Interstate 55 bridge traffic to back up. Drivers were advised to find an alternate route. WREG is working to find out more and will update as more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WREG

MATA hold job fair in West Memphis

With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New mobile grocery store to serve Memphis food deserts

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A new mobile grocery store is making access to healthy food a bit easier for many communities that are a part of food deserts across Memphis. The Mobile Grocer will move to different neighborhoods in Memphis without immediate access to a grocery store for several hours every day. The goal is to eliminate food […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis breweries not worried about CO2 shortage yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis beer makers are keeping their eye on a carbon dioxide shortage gripping the country but so far are not experiencing any supply problems. Those in the industry fear a national shortage of CO2 could lead to a national beer shortage. “I saw that come up on the news two or three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy