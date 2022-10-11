ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dggX6_0iTwday500

MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landing his first commitment for the class of 2023.

Former Marion high school standout Ryan Forrest giving a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday.

Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season.

The skilled 6’3” guard is a three-star prospect whose cousin is Shawn Forrest, who is assistant to head coach… Penny Hardaway.

