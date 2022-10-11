Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023

MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landing his first commitment for the class of 2023.

Former Marion high school standout Ryan Forrest giving a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday.

Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season.

The skilled 6’3” guard is a three-star prospect whose cousin is Shawn Forrest, who is assistant to head coach… Penny Hardaway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.