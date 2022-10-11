ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Lambert International Airport website targeted by Russian hackers

By Stephanie Rothman
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport was one of more than a dozen of the country’s largest airports allegedly hacked by pro-Russian hackers.

The website, “Fly STL” is back up after being down for roughly eight hours on Monday. The attacks were allegedly by a Russian group called “Killnet”.

The sites targeted do not handle air traffic control or “internal airline communication and coordination.” Instead, the hacker’s goal was to jam up systems that report airport delays and congestion.

Police: Missouri woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

According to cyber-security experts, “Killnet,” has been active since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has previously taken credit for taking down some government websites in the U.S.

Some other major U.S. airports went offline, such as O’Hare, LAX, and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson international airport.

Officials said flights at Lambert were not affected. The website was overburdened. It didn’t let visitors online for roughly eight hours.

It started around 7 a.m. Eventually, I.T. fixed it, and the site was back up around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Lambert’s officials or spokesperson said the website is running smoothly and they do not expect any issues. If you’re flying out of lambert in the coming days, everything is running smoothly, and they don’t expect any more issues.

It’s still unclear if any data was stolen during the attack. Lambert’s I.T. group will continue to investigate the situation.

