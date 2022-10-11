Read full article on original website
Penn State changes game preparation during Bye Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Michigan week for Penn State and they’ve been given an extra week thanks to the bye to prepare for the No. 5 Wolverines, but the week off has not been kind to the Nittany Lions under James Franklin. Penn State is...
Mustipher, defense look to slow Corum’s run
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a tale as old as time in the Big Ten: to stop Michigan is to stop the run. This year the Wolverines run the ball as well as any. They are third in yards-per-game in the Big Ten and 20th in the nation. A large chunk of that yardage comes from junior running back Blake Corum.
