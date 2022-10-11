Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 84-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man. John Dimaio was last seen in the area of 850 Riverside Drive in Fort Lauderdale driving a black Ford Edge with a Florida tag UUW88U, around 9:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager
A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
NBC Miami
Town Attorney Files Police Report Over TikTok Video Sent by Pembroke Park Mayor
The town attorney for Pembroke Park filed a police report after receiving a text message from the mayor that included a link to a TikTok video that the attorney perceived as threatening and homophobic. It’s part of what the town attorney, Melissa Anderson, said is an ongoing feud that she...
NBC Miami
One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac
An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
NBC Miami
‘He Loved to Help Others': Mom Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward
The grieving mother of a tow truck driver who was struck and killed over the weekend while helping a motorist on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward is speaking out as authorities continue their investigation. Darryl Brooks, 22, was killed just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the...
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man late Tuesday night. Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds being fired in...
NBC Miami
FBI Releases Photos of Suspect Caught on Camera in Fort Lauderdale Bank Robbery
The FBI is seeking the public's help after a suspect was caught on camera robbing a Fort Lauderdale bank on Tuesday. Officials said the robbery took place just after 10:30 a.m. at the TD Bank branch located at 665 Northwest 62nd Street. According to the FBI, the robber went inside...
NBC Miami
Man Shoots Another, Barricades Self in Pinecrest Home Before Shooting Himself: Police
A man was in critical condition after he shot another man, barricaded himself inside of his home and then shot himself Tuesday in Pinecrest, police said. It began as a domestic dispute in the Gardens of Pinecrest apartments near Kendall Drive, police said. The 30-year-old subject got into an argument with another man over a woman and shot him in the hand.
cw34.com
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
WSVN-TV
9 tenants displaced after apartment building goes up in flames in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Weston. The incident happened at 1211 Fairlake Trace, Wednesday afternoon. According to BSFR, three families, a total of nine people and two dogs, from two units have been displaced due to...
Deadly shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood. Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. What led to the shooting is under investigation.
WSVN-TV
Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
Click10.com
1 dead, 3 injured during drive-by shooting targeting northeast Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after four people — one killed and three injured — were shot Sunday night in northeast Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. According to authorities, the victims...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO
A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.
