Fort Lauderdale, FL

cw34.com

Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 84-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man. John Dimaio was last seen in the area of 850 Riverside Drive in Fort Lauderdale driving a black Ford Edge with a Florida tag UUW88U, around 9:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager

A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac

An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
NBC Miami

Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man late Tuesday night. Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds being fired in...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

9 tenants displaced after apartment building goes up in flames in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Weston. The incident happened at 1211 Fairlake Trace, Wednesday afternoon. According to BSFR, three families, a total of nine people and two dogs, from two units have been displaced due to...
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood. Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. What led to the shooting is under investigation. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash finds one of her labrador mixes; second dog still missing

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident. Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.
TAMARAC, FL

