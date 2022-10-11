ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
sanilacbroadcasting.com

No injuries but plenty of home damage in two separate St. Clair County fires

The Times Herald reports that several fire departments across St. Clair County had a busy Tuesday, with two separate house fires taking place before 9:00 a.m. on October 11. Despite the home suffering major smoke, water and fire damage, a family and their pets escaped a house blaze in Ira Township. It was around 8:15 a.m. when rescue crews with the Ira Township, Algonac, Clay Township, Lenox Township, Marine City, and New Baltimore fire departments arrived at the 8800 block of Miller Street to find flames coming through the roof of the house, as well as on the home’s outer walls.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
Oxford Leader

Be on the lookout! Whitetail deer are on the move.

As the days grow shorter and the weather turns from summer to crisp fall, one thing area drivers can expect to see are deer on the move. According to the Michigan State Police, the states two million deer are most active in spring and fall making vehicle-deer crashes a problem. Each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About 80 percent of these crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn. The most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or when their vehicle rolls over.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan State Police revamp training as departments compete for officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police hope to graduate more recruits by changing how much time soon-to-be troopers spend in the academy compared to learning in the field.The change comes as many police departments across the country face recruiting issues. State officials said revamping training means 24 weeks living at the academy will go […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI

