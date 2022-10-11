Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Algae buildup causes smelly mess on Lake St. Clair, ruins million-dollar view
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township. Those who are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess. “If I take a shovel over here...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
No injuries but plenty of home damage in two separate St. Clair County fires
The Times Herald reports that several fire departments across St. Clair County had a busy Tuesday, with two separate house fires taking place before 9:00 a.m. on October 11. Despite the home suffering major smoke, water and fire damage, a family and their pets escaped a house blaze in Ira Township. It was around 8:15 a.m. when rescue crews with the Ira Township, Algonac, Clay Township, Lenox Township, Marine City, and New Baltimore fire departments arrived at the 8800 block of Miller Street to find flames coming through the roof of the house, as well as on the home’s outer walls.
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
Oxford Leader
Be on the lookout! Whitetail deer are on the move.
As the days grow shorter and the weather turns from summer to crisp fall, one thing area drivers can expect to see are deer on the move. According to the Michigan State Police, the states two million deer are most active in spring and fall making vehicle-deer crashes a problem. Each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About 80 percent of these crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn. The most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or when their vehicle rolls over.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron to install 24 license-plate reading Flock cameras at $62,500 per year
Port Huron will mount 24 automated license-plate reading Falcon cameras at strategic street locations around the city. The cameras are intended to help police reduce, solve and prevent crimes. The cameras are produced and monitored by Flock Safety based in Atlanta, Georgia. The leasing arrangement calls for the city pay...
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll results show where Macomb County voters stand on gov. race, Trump, Biden, more -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden. A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where...
Michigan State Police revamp training as departments compete for officers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police hope to graduate more recruits by changing how much time soon-to-be troopers spend in the academy compared to learning in the field.The change comes as many police departments across the country face recruiting issues. State officials said revamping training means 24 weeks living at the academy will go […]
264 acres once donated to conservation group now for sale in Washtenaw County. Here’s why
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A decommissioned sand and gravel quarry in rural Washtenaw County near Ann Arbor, donated to a wetlands conservation group and once considered as an option for the organization’s headquarters, is now for sale on the open market. Stoneco, the operator of the mine, donated the...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
