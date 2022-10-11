Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Region 1-AAA volleyball championship
The West Ridge volleyball team pulled off a school first on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves became the school's first regional champions thanks to their sweep of Morristown West in the Region 1-AAA final.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: District 1-AAA soccer semifinals
Science Hill continued to roll through the opposition as the Lady Hilltoppers mercy-ruled West Ridge 9-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at Indian Highland Park. The Lady ‘Toppers (13-3-2) will next take on Dobyns-Bennett (15-4-0) in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at D-B. The Lady Indians survived a determined effort from Daniel Boone, finally subduing the Lady Trailblazers 3-1.
Johnson City Press
Iacino nets five goals as West Ridge routs David Crockett
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunny Iacino netted five goals as West Ridge scored in bunches to defeat David Crockett 9-0 in the opening round of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Wolves scored three goals in the first four minutes and four in the...
Johnson City Press
Martin is Bucs' Jack-of-all-trades
Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI and ETSU coach George Quarles says the senior fullback had a lot to do with changing the team’s fortunes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Osborne wraps up first motocross title with Muddy Creek finish
Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series. Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure as only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remain on the Mega Series schedule.
Johnson City Press
ETSU tied with Missouri, Georgia Southern for Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate lead
JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
993thex.com
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Johnson City Press
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Bucs expecting to use two quarterbacks again
George Quarles says he’s really not a two-quarterback kind of coach, but don’t be surprised if he uses two quarterbacks again this week. Quarles, East Tennessee State’s coach, liked the way the team responded when he used two signal callers in the Bucs’ 44-21 win over VMI on Saturday. Baron May replaced starter Tyler Riddell a couple of times and the Bucs put together their best offensive showing in a Southern Conference game this season.
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 12
Oct. 12, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Mrs. Nana Lyon, a most estimable lady from Milligan, came down yesterday and went up to Bristol to visit relatives.”. Oct. 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published news about a new school. “In the visit to the new Junior High school building today, many citizens are going to be surprised at the beauty and completeness of the great building, said to be one of the finest in the state.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
ETSU to host Bands of America event
East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
wvlt.tv
Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
New mural goes up at Mid City
Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
East Tennessee breweries take home awards from national beer competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breweries are an important part of the Knoxville community, with dozens of people eager to share their unique beer flavors. On Saturday, two breweries from the city earned national awards for their beer from the Great American Beer Festival. Orange Hat Brewing Co. earned a silver...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Comments / 0