Photo gallery: District 1-AAA soccer semifinals

Science Hill continued to roll through the opposition as the Lady Hilltoppers mercy-ruled West Ridge 9-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at Indian Highland Park. The Lady ‘Toppers (13-3-2) will next take on Dobyns-Bennett (15-4-0) in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at D-B. The Lady Indians survived a determined effort from Daniel Boone, finally subduing the Lady Trailblazers 3-1.
Iacino nets five goals as West Ridge routs David Crockett

BLOUNTVILLE — Sunny Iacino netted five goals as West Ridge scored in bunches to defeat David Crockett 9-0 in the opening round of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Wolves scored three goals in the first four minutes and four in the...
Martin is Bucs' Jack-of-all-trades

Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI and ETSU coach George Quarles says the senior fullback had a lot to do with changing the team’s fortunes.
Osborne wraps up first motocross title with Muddy Creek finish

Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series. Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure as only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remain on the Mega Series schedule.
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
#Volleyball#Mowest#Isenberg Siler Gymnasium
Bucs expecting to use two quarterbacks again

George Quarles says he’s really not a two-quarterback kind of coach, but don’t be surprised if he uses two quarterbacks again this week. Quarles, East Tennessee State’s coach, liked the way the team responded when he used two signal callers in the Bucs’ 44-21 win over VMI on Saturday. Baron May replaced starter Tyler Riddell a couple of times and the Bucs put together their best offensive showing in a Southern Conference game this season.
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 12

Oct. 12, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Mrs. Nana Lyon, a most estimable lady from Milligan, came down yesterday and went up to Bristol to visit relatives.”. Oct. 12, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published news about a new school. “In the visit to the new Junior High school building today, many citizens are going to be surprised at the beauty and completeness of the great building, said to be one of the finest in the state.”
ETSU to host Bands of America event

East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
New mural goes up at Mid City

Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.

