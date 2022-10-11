The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.

