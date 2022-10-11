Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to fire Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wants the organization and fan base to be patient. He preaches that building a
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
Sporting News
Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz
Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
RELATED PEOPLE
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness
Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's "Quarterback" Admission
Three of the NFL's best teams through five weeks hail from the NFC East. The lone exception? The 1-4 Washington Commanders. As the rest of the division thrives, the Commanders have scored just 62 points during an ongoing four-game losing streak. They're already four games behind the Philadelphia Eagles following Week 5's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carson Wentz Injury Update: How Hurt is Commanders QB for Washington at Bears on Thursday?
The Washington Commanders made news this week involving quarterback Carson Wentz and criticism of his play - so much from Ron Rivera that the coach felt obliged to apologize. But now another slice of news that figures to have impact on the Thursday night Week 6 game at the Chicago Bears and maybe beyond ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers are Being Careful With the Return of Jason Verrett
Jason Verrett has a chance to suit up for the 49ers this Sunday against the Falcons. With Emmanuel Moseley out for the year with a torn ACL, the 49ers could really use a high-level cornerback to fill in the rest of the way. Verrett is the only player capable, at least a proven one, of that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reviewing the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 5 Fantasy Football Performances
The Las Vegas Raiders came up short in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but a few of the Raiders usual stars still put up the big fantasy numbers fans are used to seeing. Derek Carr. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continues to produce solid outings week after week,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘F-Minus!’ Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next
The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?
Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans. But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions. As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending
One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
Ohio State football's Ryan Day ranks second among highest-earning Big Ten coaches for 2022
Ryan Day does not hold the title of the Big Ten’s highest-paid football coach this year. Day, who is in his fourth season leading Ohio State’s program and won a pair of conference titles in his first two seasons at the helm, was ranked second behind Michigan State’s Mel Tucker on USA TODAY Sports’ annual survey of head coaching salaries released Thursday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Comments / 0