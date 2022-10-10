ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

What makes the Great Salt Lake experience different but alike to California’s Owens Lake

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oR3Xd_0iTwcccu00
Sun glints off parts of the Owens Lake Dust Mitigation Program, which uses shallow flood, brine pools and other “best available control measures” to reduce blowing dust on the dry lakebed in Inyo County, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
  1. Like Owens Lake, the Great Salt Lake is a terminal saline lake in the Great Basin. The basin covers more than 200,000 square miles and is under duress. But unlike Owens Lake, which dried up in 1926 due to diversion of its tributaries, the Great Salt Lake remains half full and still has a fighting chance.
  2. The dust caused by the dried-up Owens Lake in California created the nation’s worst source of PM10 pollution, leading to federal regulatory controls and an extensive monitoring system. There is no such framework in place for the Great Salt Lake, although officials acknowledge blowing dust off the exposed lakebed is a problem. Much of the exposed lakebed of the Great Salt Lake is a hard crust which, unless disturbed, is a far less ominous problem than Owens Lake.
  3. The Great Salt Lake, the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere, is 12 times larger than Owens Lake in California. The sheer scope of the problem caused by a dying lake in Utah has the potential to enormously eclipse what happened in California.
  4. Both lakes are remnants of the ice age and are part of a loosely connected network of 20 saline, terminal lakes in the Great Basin that is bounded on the east by the Wasatch Front, and the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges to the west.
  5. There is a smattering of small towns and communities impacted by Owens Lake pollution, affecting an estimated 40,000 people. In contrast, 2.6 million Utahns — most of the state’s population — live along the Wasatch Front and are vulnerable to a dying Great Salt Lake.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Inyo County, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Inyo County, CA
State
Utah State
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Salt Lake#Sierra Nevada#Pm10
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KTLA

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets new U.S. record

A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy