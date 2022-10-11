ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Roselle Park, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Glen Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Roselle Park High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Glen Ridge High School
Roselle Park High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Neshaminy High School soccer team will have a game with Harry S Truman High School on October 13, 2022, 12:30:00.
