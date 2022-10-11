Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD
DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts Voterpalooza
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Gives Tips During “Protect Your Hearing Month”
DULUTH, Minn. — October is “Protect Your Hearing Month” and while we typically bind hearing loss with aging, young people can also be affected. Fox 21 checked in with UMD’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic to see what people can do to maintain healthy hearing. Almost...
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Superior Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day: The Meaning Behind It
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday inside the Government Center, a tradition that has been running for several years there now in place of Columbus Day. “I just want to let the people know that we were the first people that...
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversations: “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will transform into Halloween madness for its annual Boo at the Zoo event. On Wednesday, the LSZ Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom was live on FOX21’s morning show talking about the highly-anticipated event. Inside and out, the zoo will be packed...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay at #4 in USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- After resting up this weekend and practicing through a bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team stays put at number four. They’ll welcome in the number five team in the country, Minnesota State Mankato this Friday. As for the women, fresh off a sweep of the...
FOX 21 Online
DTA To Put On Bus Test Drive Event This Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a 32,000-pound, 40-foot city bus?. You now have that chance during an event hosted by the Duluth Transit Authority this weekend as they look to hire new bus drivers. Those who sign up will learn about bus safety and have the opportunity to navigate the half million-dollar vehicle through a closed course with a simulated intersection.
FOX 21 Online
Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day
DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato. It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
FOX 21 Online
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Bob Dylan Was Reportedly Pushed Out of His High School Reunion by Unwelcoming Classmates
Bob Dylan grew up in Minnesota. He went to his high school reunion, but rushed out after speaking with some classmates.
FOX 21 Online
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Comments / 0