Duluth, MN

‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
UMD Hosts Voterpalooza

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
UMD Gives Tips During “Protect Your Hearing Month”

DULUTH, Minn. — October is “Protect Your Hearing Month” and while we typically bind hearing loss with aging, young people can also be affected. Fox 21 checked in with UMD’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic to see what people can do to maintain healthy hearing. Almost...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Coffee Conversations: “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will transform into Halloween madness for its annual Boo at the Zoo event. On Wednesday, the LSZ Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom was live on FOX21’s morning show talking about the highly-anticipated event. Inside and out, the zoo will be packed...
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay at #4 in USCHO Polls

DULUTH, Minn.- After resting up this weekend and practicing through a bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team stays put at number four. They’ll welcome in the number five team in the country, Minnesota State Mankato this Friday. As for the women, fresh off a sweep of the...
DTA To Put On Bus Test Drive Event This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a 32,000-pound, 40-foot city bus?. You now have that chance during an event hosted by the Duluth Transit Authority this weekend as they look to hire new bus drivers. Those who sign up will learn about bus safety and have the opportunity to navigate the half million-dollar vehicle through a closed course with a simulated intersection.
Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day

DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.
Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato

DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato. It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
