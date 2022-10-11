ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Off-duty firefighter dies after being hit by vehicle in SC

By Robert Cox
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYY8T_0iTwbqm300

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit by a vehicle along an Anderson County road.

The crash happened on Midway Road near Stevens Court just before 2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Daniel Bagwell of Pelzer was putting gas in his vehicle after it had run out of fuel along Midway Road when he was struck by another vehicle.

The coroner said Bagwell worked as a firefighter for the Anderson Fire Department.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Anderson Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash

ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate fire department is mourning the loss of one of its off-duty firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was killed in a car crash Monday. The Anderson Fire Department says Bagwell was an 11-year veteran of its department, as well as a volunteer firefighter with West Pelzer Fire Department.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pelzer, SC
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
The Post and Courier

Family demands answers after man dies in Spartanburg County jail

SPARTANBURG — The family of an Upstate man who died in police custody earlier this month is demanding answers that it said it isn't getting after numerous requests. Lavell Lane, 29, of Gaffney was arrested the evening of Oct. 2 on a charge of walking in the roadway and was then taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, family members said. He died at the facility the next day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

18-wheeler fire delays traffic along I-85 on Monday

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-85 near Exit 40 on Monday night. Troopers said the fire was reported at around 7:06 p.m. According to troopers, the cab of the truck caught on fire, but the trailer was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
thejournalonline.com

West Pelzer Fire Department mourns loss of one of their own

The West Pelzer Fire Department is asking the community to pray for the Bagwell family as well as the fire community as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Daniel Bagwell served for many years at West Pelzer. In 2011, he was one of the first firefighters West Pelzer sent to the SC Fire Academy to receive his certification. Once he returned, he moved up through the ranks and served as Lieutenant and Captain at West Pelzer. Bagwell had stepped down to an honorary position to focus on family and his fulltime job as a Sargent with the Anderson City Fire Department. Bagwell, 29, of Pelzer, was on Midway Road near Stevens Court, where his vehicle had run out of gas and was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle Tuesday.
PELZER, SC
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder case

Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of people received incorrect absentee ballots after an error from the vendor in the printing process. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. New food hall coming to BridgeWay Station. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy