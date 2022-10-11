Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: Postdural Puncture Headache, Cerebral Sinus Venous Thrombosis, and Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in the Peripartum Period
We report the case of a 34-year-old female patient complaining of headaches 1 day after childbirth, initially interpreted as postdural puncture headache (PDPH) and treated successfully with an epidural blood patch. Five days later, she presented with an acute proportional right sensorimotor hemisyndrome and a new-onset left-sided headache, attributed to a venous stroke from left-sided cerebral sinus venous thrombosis (CSVT). Simultaneously, we found radiologic signs of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS), considered asymptomatic. We administered anticoagulant therapy to the patient, and she showed full motor recovery at 3-month clinical follow-up. PDPH, CSVT, and RCVS are well-known neurologic complications during the peripartum period. All 3 conditions present with headaches, and headache features may overlap, masking co-occurrence and making accurate diagnosis (differentiation) of these diseases difficult. Each disease can potentially lead to disabling deficits, but all respond to specific treatment. Knowledge of the causes of headaches in the peripartum period, their specific clinical characteristics, and potential complications helps to prioritize and interpret diagnostic tests to offer appropriate therapy.
Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
Healthline
Cytokine Release Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments
Immunotherapy can help your body fight cancer. This development in cancer treatment has helped improve cancer treatment outlook in recent years. However, sometimes immunotherapy treatments can cause your immune system to overreact. This is called cytokine release syndrome, and it can lead to inflammation and toxicity throughout the body. Some...
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
MedicalXpress
A new treatment improves key symptoms in Williams-Beuren syndrome
Using an in vivo model that mimics the genetic alteration of Williams-Beuren syndrome, researchers from the UPF's Neuropharmacology Laboratory—NeuroPhar, in collaboration with several other universities, found alterations in the function of the endocannabinoid system that could be modulated to considerably improve some of the characteristic symptoms of the syndrome. The study is of great interest to researchers and physicians in the field of human genetic diseases and it has been published today in eLife.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Healthline
Evans Syndrome: What You Should Know About This Rare Blood Disorder
Estimates are that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States have Evans syndrome, a rare but serious condition that impacts blood cells and can lead to fatigue, dizziness, pale or bruised skin, and purple or red spots on the skin. The condition is named after Robert Evans, who first...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
The Weather Channel
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
neurology.org
Infratentorial Brain Injury Among Patients Suspected of Death by Neurologic Criteria: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
Background and Objectives: There is a paucity of data on the frequency and prognosis of infratentorial brain injury among patients suspected of death by neurologic criteria (DNC), which likely contributes to scientific uncertainty regarding the role of isolated brainstem death in DNC determination. Our aim was to synthesize the prevalence, characteristics and evolution of infratentorial brain injury, including isolated brainstem death, among patients suspected of DNC.
WebMD
What Your Mucus Says About Your Health
You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
Lymphedema Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Lymphedema involves painful swelling that affects the arms and legs, and other parts of the body. Read on for causes, symptoms, and how to get treated.
neurology.org
Improving Early Recognition of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Mimics
Objectives: Diagnostic criteria emphasize the use of sensitive and disease-specific tests to distinguish patients with rapidly progressive dementia (RPD) due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) versus other causes (‘mimics’). These tests are often performed in specialized centers, with results taking days to return. There is a need to leverage clinical features and rapidly reporting tests to distinguish patients with RPD due to CJD early in the symptomatic course.
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
