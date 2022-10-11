Pearls & Oy-sters: Postdural Puncture Headache, Cerebral Sinus Venous Thrombosis, and Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in the Peripartum Period

Using an in vivo model that mimics the genetic alteration of Williams-Beuren syndrome, researchers from the UPF's Neuropharmacology Laboratory—NeuroPhar, in collaboration with several other universities, found alterations in the function of the endocannabinoid system that could be modulated to considerably improve some of the characteristic symptoms of the syndrome. The study is of great interest to researchers and physicians in the field of human genetic diseases and it has been published today in eLife.

