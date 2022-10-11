Pearls & Oy-sters: Postdural Puncture Headache, Cerebral Sinus Venous Thrombosis, and Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in the Peripartum Period

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?
Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
MedicalXpress
A new treatment improves key symptoms in Williams-Beuren syndrome
Using an in vivo model that mimics the genetic alteration of Williams-Beuren syndrome, researchers from the UPF's Neuropharmacology Laboratory—NeuroPhar, in collaboration with several other universities, found alterations in the function of the endocannabinoid system that could be modulated to considerably improve some of the characteristic symptoms of the syndrome. The study is of great interest to researchers and physicians in the field of human genetic diseases and it has been published today in eLife.
neurology.org
Improving Early Recognition of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Mimics
Objectives: Diagnostic criteria emphasize the use of sensitive and disease-specific tests to distinguish patients with rapidly progressive dementia (RPD) due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) versus other causes (‘mimics’). These tests are often performed in specialized centers, with results taking days to return. There is a need to leverage clinical features and rapidly reporting tests to distinguish patients with RPD due to CJD early in the symptomatic course.
neurology.org
Teaching NeuroImage: Horizontal Diplopia Due to Extraocular Muscle Metastasis
An 80-year-old woman with previously resected melanoma of the right thigh presented with acute binocular diplopia. Neurologic examination demonstrated inability to abduct the left eye with normal right eye adduction. Examination was otherwise normal. This presentation of left lateral rectus palsy can occur due to ischemic, inflammatory, autoimmune, compressive, or neoplastic etiologies. MRI orbits identified an enhancing left lateral rectus lesion consistent with extraocular muscle metastasis. MRI of the brain revealed multiple subcentimeter-enhancing lesions (Figure).1 Subsequent lymph node biopsy confirmed metastatic melanoma. Despite radiotherapy and BFRAF-targeted systemic therapy, rapid progression occurred, and the patient died 5 months after initial evaluation.2.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
Healthline
What Is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) and How Does It Affect Adults?
COVID-19 is associated with a variety of potentially serious complications. These can include, but aren’t limited to, respiratory distress, blood clots, and acute kidney injury. Another possible complication is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is when multiple areas of your body become inflamed after you have COVID-19. While MIS...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Healthline
Evans Syndrome: What You Should Know About This Rare Blood Disorder
Estimates are that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States have Evans syndrome, a rare but serious condition that impacts blood cells and can lead to fatigue, dizziness, pale or bruised skin, and purple or red spots on the skin. The condition is named after Robert Evans, who first...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
What Complications Can Result From Dry Mouth?
Dry mouth (clinically known as xerostomia) is a condition where the salivary glands don't produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet (via Mayo Clinic). Saliva serves a critical role in maintaining dental health and supporting the digestive process. According to WebMD, adequate saliva production keeps your mouth comfortably hydrated, assists in digestion, prevents bad breath, and protects teeth from decay.
Medical News Today
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
Healthline
What Causes Cholesterol Emboli After Cardiac Catheterization?
Cardiac catheterization is a procedure that helps doctors diagnose conditions of your heart muscles, valves, and arteries. The procedure is considered relatively safe, but like all surgical procedures, it comes with a risk of complications, such as:. Read on to learn more about the connection between cholesterol emboli and cardiac...
neurology.org
Effects of Exercise on Depressive Symptoms in Patients With Parkinson Disease: A Meta-analysis
Methods: Three independent reviewers searched for randomized controlled trials that applied exercise interventions with depressive symptoms as an outcome measure for patients with PD on PubMed and Web of Science up to February 28, 2022. Random effects meta-analyses were performed, in which standardized mean differences (SMDs) between the effects of exercise and control interventions on depressive symptoms with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated.
neurology.org
Infratentorial Brain Injury Among Patients Suspected of Death by Neurologic Criteria: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
Background and Objectives: There is a paucity of data on the frequency and prognosis of infratentorial brain injury among patients suspected of death by neurologic criteria (DNC), which likely contributes to scientific uncertainty regarding the role of isolated brainstem death in DNC determination. Our aim was to synthesize the prevalence, characteristics and evolution of infratentorial brain injury, including isolated brainstem death, among patients suspected of DNC.
