Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...
DENVER — Typically at this time of year, I’ll lay out some reasons on why to be optimistic about the Blackhawks going into the season. I might even offer some bold predictions. This season, I can’t do that. We all know the situation. The Blackhawks are going to...
What: The Portland Winterhawks (5-0) take on the Edmonton Oil Kings (1-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Tuesday, October 11, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Oil Kings audio. Follow:. The...
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
The Calgary Wranglers looked like a powerhouse on Tuesday night. Then again, it would’ve been more concerning if they didn’t. While the University of Calgary Dinos are a perfectly respectable Canada West team (having posted a 2–2–0 record in league play to this point), they’re simply no match for one of the American Hockey League’s presumptive Calder Cup contenders.
After moving out Riley Stillman recently, the Blackhawks made a move to add some grit on their back end as NorthStar Bets’ Chris Johnston reports (Twitter link) that they claimed Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the Rangers. The fact that Tinordi was picked up might come as a bit...
The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters and loaned center Kent Johnson to Cleveland, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also announced that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is not available for tonight's game at Carolina due to illness.
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
