Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO