ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Eleven former Portland Winterhawks open season in NHL

Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims

After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fromm#Rfd#Tigers
overtimeheroics.net

Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season

Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Recap: Zary shines as Wranglers cruise past Dinos 7–0 in exhibition tune-up

The Calgary Wranglers looked like a powerhouse on Tuesday night. Then again, it would’ve been more concerning if they didn’t. While the University of Calgary Dinos are a perfectly respectable Canada West team (having posted a 2–2–0 record in league play to this point), they’re simply no match for one of the American Hockey League’s presumptive Calder Cup contenders.
NHL
NHL

CBJ add G Jet Greaves to roster, loan C Kent Johnson to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters and loaned center Kent Johnson to Cleveland, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also announced that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is not available for tonight's game at Carolina due to illness.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman

Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy