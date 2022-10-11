Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan
San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
Chula Vista Already Had Community Schools – Nearly 50 Years Ago
Jim Groth moved to Chula Vista in early 1975. He’d come from Minneapolis, where he worked in community education, largely on summer school programming. John Pletcher, the principal of Harborside Elementary in Chula Vista, had recently come back from an education conference where he learned about the concept of community schools – schools that provide students wraparound services alongside local resources. Excited by the idea, he hired Groth to make it a reality.
Voiceof San Diego
Gloria: ‘Quit Acting a Fool’ So the City Can Get More Public Toilets
Mayor Todd Gloria has had it with folks making a mess in the city’s public restrooms. Asked at Politifest what the city is doing to add more public restrooms downtown to address needs cited by homeless residents and business owners, Gloria said the city is “fighting like hell” for more bathrooms but has struggled to deal with users who make it difficult to even maintain existing ones.
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
Candidates compete for 2 seats on Chula Vista City Council
Two of four seats on the Chula Vista City Council are up for grabs.
KPBS
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
KPBS
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Coast News
Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
Whoever Wins Top Two Law Enforcement Spots in November Will Serve for Six Years Not Four
District Attorney Summer Stephan will be in office until 2028 — two more years than expected without another election. In fact, she and the next sheriff of San Diego County will serve six-year terms thanks to a bill quietly signed last month by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 759...
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
PLANetizen
San Diego County Cities Lean on ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution
Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.
KPBS
Election 2022: Chula Vista Mayor's Race
Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
University City residents worry about massive growth planned for their community
SAN DIEGO — In an attempt to drive down housing costs and address what appears to be an ever-escalating unsheltered population, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants to increase San Diego's housing stock. With a new trolley line, access to freeways, and close proximity to UC San Diego, University...
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
Parents protest Halloween drag show flyer
Dozens of parents upset about a flyer that promoted a Halloween event that includes a drag show protested outside the Encinitas Union School District offices Tuesday evening.
