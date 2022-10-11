Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO