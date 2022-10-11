ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea

Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of San Diego

Chula Vista Already Had Community Schools – Nearly 50 Years Ago

Jim Groth moved to Chula Vista in early 1975. He’d come from Minneapolis, where he worked in community education, largely on summer school programming. John Pletcher, the principal of Harborside Elementary in Chula Vista, had recently come back from an education conference where he learned about the concept of community schools – schools that provide students wraparound services alongside local resources. Excited by the idea, he hired Groth to make it a reality.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria: ‘Quit Acting a Fool’ So the City Can Get More Public Toilets

Mayor Todd Gloria has had it with folks making a mess in the city’s public restrooms. Asked at Politifest what the city is doing to add more public restrooms downtown to address needs cited by homeless residents and business owners, Gloria said the city is “fighting like hell” for more bathrooms but has struggled to deal with users who make it difficult to even maintain existing ones.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
OCEANSIDE, CA
City Of Vista News

City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

San Diego County Cities Lean on ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution

Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Election 2022: Chula Vista Mayor's Race

Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
CHULA VISTA, CA
